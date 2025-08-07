Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Another Knight Has Something to Say. "Our Old Man", Part Two

"The billions we've traumatized during and since World War II, billions with cell-phones, surrounded by screens, will be happy to consume Bankers' control."
Don Paul
Aug 07, 2025
August 7, 2025

Cyrus Vance, Peter G. Peterson, Henry Kissinger

Kissinger. “The modern, complex world needs global governance. Technologies now at our command reach across Borders continually.We anticipate that within 30 years, by the year 2020, there will be twenty billion cell-phones in users' hands.  Such a Network of  Networks give us unprecedented means of Surveillance and Stupefaction. Billions already stare at our Television. Soon they will be surrounded by screens. They will be happy to consume our control. For the past century we have traumatized the People with two World Wars, innumerable low-intensity conflicts, and assassinations. Now we have the Internet. Control of it must course remain with the largest Banks of the North, the most efficient coordinators of our global governance.”

