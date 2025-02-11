A-Threading, #1, through LOUISIANA STORIES. With KIRK JOSEPH and MICHAEL DOMINICI over WWOZ. Michael calls Kirk "one of the great innovators" and wonders how he gets "all that sound."

as five musicians: KIRK, ROGER LEWIS on Saxophone, DON VAPPIE on Banjo and Guitar, HERMAN LEBEAUX on Drums-Set, and ALEXEY MARTI on Congas and Cajon.

along with the World Saxophone Quartet among the great “creative music” of that time.

5:37 DON responds to why he’s been drawn to work with musicians since 1988 and his

band of the San Francisco Bay Area. “Oh, there’s nothing like music for words.”