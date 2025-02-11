1×
A-Threading, #1, through LOUISIANA STORIES. With KIRK JOSEPH and MICHAEL DOMINICI over WWOZ. Michael calls Kirk "one of the great innovators" and wonders how he gets "all that sound."
We hear, too, three Tracks from Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons (DPRAM): Parts of 'Marsha's' and "Something You Got" and All of "Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights."
Feb 11, 2025
0:00 Introducing #1 of A-Threading through LOUISIANA STORIES through the medium of MICHAEL DOMINICI’S Interview with KIRK JOSEPH and me over WWOZ—Michael’s “New Orleans Music Show”— on Thursday, February 6.
The Instrumental opening of ‘Marsha’s’ is the Musical Bed here. Then we hear the opening of this “tribute to Marie Cordier” from “Sticky-warm March Friday in New Orleans” to “Kids spread at Cards on the kitchen-floor.”
1:40 Ah! ‘Marsha’s’, opening, with DPRAM as five musicians: KIRK, ROGER LEWIS on Saxophone, DON VAPPIE on Banjo and Guitar, HERMAN LEBEAUX on Drums-Set, and ALEXEY MARTI on Congas and Cajon.
3:17. MICHAEL reviews “the Gumbo” of several musicians and Tracks that he’s just played.
4:15 MICHAEL talks about he and friends going to hear and wondering particularely about KIRK—”How does he get all that sound out of that instrument? We’d never heard anything like it before. Or since. You were one of the great innovators.”
4:38 MICHAEL: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band along with the World Saxophone Quartet among the great “creative music” of that time.
5:22 KIRK on resolving the problem of carrying two instruments and their cases on the road. “I figured the best way to solve this was to put all that energy into one instrument, which was the Sousaphone.”
5:37 DON responds to why he’s been drawn to work with musicians since 1988 and his Suspect Many band of the San Francisco Bay Area. “Oh, there’s nothing like music for words.”
6:15: One Sample of the “perfectly expressive music” that Don has found over 37 years of collaborations and in New Orleans and Louisiana “with Kidd Jordan, Roger Lewis, Kirk. Don Vappie, Herman LeBeaux and Alexey Marti” is “Something You Got”, whose music was recorded in one half-hour of July 31, 2024 in the Dockside Studio with JUSTIN TOCKET as Engineer.
7:00 “Something You Got”, opening through first verse—”What you got is the gate and the seal”—with ROGER, KIRK, DON VAPPIE, and ALEXEY.
8:25 MICHAEL introduces “Louisiana Days. Louisiana Nights”.
8:43 DON: “Let me ask you [you out there over the Internet, February 11, 2024] to particularly listen to how he Band blends here. ROGER’s Saxophone, DON VAPPIE’S Slide-Guitar, the subtle rhythmns from KIRK and HERMAN and thier effects from KIRK’S pedal-board and HERMAN’s sound-scapes. Then LOUIS MICHOT and ANDRE MICHOT enter on Violin and Accordio. Then ALEXEY makes the rhythms more felt on Congas and Cajon. And we’re off to where the beats never stop and the beats never end.”
9:27 “Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights”
