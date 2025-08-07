Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

DP as Bush I, "Our Old Man" Part One

The Round-Up in Three Voices and Seven Parts
Don Paul
Aug 07, 2025
August 7, 2025

It might be fun to see and hear N.W.O. players in quick bites.

		“Our Old Man”

My old man	Wears a White crown 
My old man	He gets around 
Says drill this hole	Bring up that gold
Cut down that tree	You work for me
My old man



This old man		With year-round tan
This old man gives guns to hands
Wants back Iran	Plus Afghanistan
Sucks from Timbuctu	And me and you
This old Mister
Mouth pursed pistol	Piranha smile
He points at Sin		Then sneaks it in

Bush 41. “We are embarking on a brave, new era. An era of Peace and Prosperity, Freedom and Democracy. It is a New World Order, and it is a big idea. It is the ideal for Which we’ve been working over Generations. Over centuries of Empire—the British Empire and the French, the Spanish Empire and the Portuguese, the German Empire. All of the Great Nations of the White North and their leading Banks and their incalculable fortunes owe to the labor and resources of hundreds of millions of struggling, suffering People of Color in our former Colonies. These People—Black, Brown, Yellow, mixtures—are potentially rebellious. We must, therefore, forge Agreements that the Rule of our Laws, not the relatively equitable Law of Jungle, shall govern the conduct of Nations and assure a safe and prosperous future for our children.

