DP as Bush I, "Our Old Man" Part One

August 7, 2025

It might be fun to see and hear N.W.O. players in quick bites.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

“Our Old Man” My old man Wears a White crown My old man He gets around Says drill this hole Bring up that gold Cut down that tree You work for me My old man This old man With year-round tan This old man gives guns to hands Wants back Iran Plus Afghanistan Sucks from Timbuctu And me and you This old Mister Mouth pursed pistol Piranha smile He points at Sin Then sneaks it in Bush 41. “We are embarking on a brave, new era. An era of Peace and Prosperity, Freedom and Democracy. It is a New World Order, and it is a big idea. It is the ideal for Which we’ve been working over Generations. Over centuries of Empire—the British Empire and the French, the Spanish Empire and the Portuguese, the German Empire. All of the Great Nations of the White North and their leading Banks and their incalculable fortunes owe to the labor and resources of hundreds of millions of struggling, suffering People of Color in our former Colonies. These People—Black, Brown, Yellow, mixtures—are potentially rebellious. We must, therefore, forge Agreements that the Rule of our Laws, not the relatively equitable Law of Jungle, shall govern the conduct of Nations and assure a safe and prosperous future for our children.