DON VAPPIE with T.R. JOHNSON, over New Orleans' community radio-station WWOZ, on the BANJO and LOUISIANA STORIES

August 16, 2025

A new DPRAM Show is approaching—September 3 at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, a Concert sponsored by the Jazz Foundation of America, 2:00 to 3:00 that afternoon and free to the public in the NOJM’s renoved and even better 3rd-Floor Theater!

THANKS particularly to DON VAPPIE of DPRAM and to PETR VERNER of the Jazz Foundation for making this happen!

Above is a clip of Don with WWOZ Show-Host and author T.R. Johnson on T.R.’s “Jazz from the Jax Brewery”, Tuesday, July 22, two days before the band play Snug Harbor. It’s a VERY warm and informative conversation—that Don knows Banjo and its capacities from Africa onward—and T.R. greets him with the truth of his being “beloved”. There’s nothing like enthusiasm exchanged. All photos below by KEITH HILL at our Launch-Party for LOUISIANA STORIES in the splendid Angela King Gallery last December 6.

DON and his son SEAN.

KIRK JOSEPH, DON, SEAN, and HERMAN LEBEAUX.

HERMAN, KIRK, DP, DV.

LOUISIANA STORIES on Roots Music Reports’ Charts continues to gladden and amaze us. #1 among Crossover Jazz albums the past eight Weeks, as registered by Plays on 225 Radio-Stations in North America. #2 or #3 over those eight Weeks among all Jazz albums. Top 10 among all albums in Louisiana over those Weeks, and #1 Jazz album in Louisiana over the past 27 Weeks. Far more than expected when 2025 began!

Thanks to you out there via SUBSTACK, too. The first excerpt from our Snug Harbor show, “Get Your JAM On!”, Part One, has 41 Downloads since it went up five days ago.

We’re happy when you add our Tracks to your Library! Let us know you Like, too … if you like. We start to rehease and record for the next album, More Love Than Work, next Thursday and Friday.

By the way, WWOZ has raised close to $300K from Supporters to offset the Trump Ad’s cuts to the CPB and community-based media.

Check out O-Z and see and hear whether you want to help it do-what-it-do!

Like we were sayin’ about one month ago—

And more from DPRAM—