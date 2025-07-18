July 18, 2025

Today The Intercept sent an email on the U.S. Congress’ and the Trump Adminstraiton’s rescinding of $1.1 billion in Federal funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and hence to NPR and PBS.

Yesterday, while interviewed on one New Orleans’ Community-Radio-Station about the upcoming (July 24) gig by DPRAM, performing from our LOUISIANA STORIES, the broadcaster, Julie Holman, raised the prospect of the subsequently enacted cuts and how “tough” they would be. I responded that the cuts “could be good” in that they would ”compel us to rely on ourselves and our shared resources to keep the Stations going.” They could, I said, even make Community-Radio-Stations and their listeners and supporters a greater and more independent force. “There’s no question that Community Radio can be far more powerful than the Trump Administation,” said I.

So, today, an email to several friends, many of them broadcasters or musicians, with images, links, numbers and possibilities. I hope that you dig ‘em and that we can MOVE W.A.P.S. (With All Possible Speed—that get-things-done kind of Station that leaps State-Lines like a wild Elk).

I forward this email among subscribers to this Stands the Human Being with awareness that most likely bemoan NPR and PBS as failing their Public, us, as investigative journalists and platforms for streets-level and grassroots emergences of music and other culture. Had NPR really dug into the Client-Lists of Jeffrey Epstein (there were several levels of such Clients), or examined more closely both Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s compliance with their funders’ agendas, or interviewed victims of Big Pharma injections, … we might have swept clean that ‘Swamp’ which let Donald Trump first arise as our President.

Anyway, the email of today, and before and after the phone and email contacts for the National Federation of Community Broadcasters (the NFCB). Let us what we can do!

‘We must step up!

No question that a gathering from listenership/membership of the 100s of Radio and TV Stations and Websites that will be affected by the Trump Ad-sponsored cuts CAN MORE THAN OFFSET $1.2 billion.

The listenership/membership of Community-Radio stations totals many millions of people, I think.

A contribution of $50 from each Community-Radio station member or listener across the USA would MORE than offset the $1.2 billion

Pew Research put the number of NPR weekly listeners around 22 million in 2022--after a high of around 30 million during the first two years of Trump's effect on media.

Let's assume that 20% of the 22 million are loyal listeners, supportive and able to afford $50 in support of their NPR stations in this time of duress.

The multiple of 22 million times $50 is $1.1 billion.

The National Federation of Community Broadcasters puts its membership around 190 Stations. These Stations reach impressively across the Continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.

https://nfcb.org/map/

Let's assume a modest average of 10,000 regular listeners loyal to those Stations. Listeners who would rally against Trump Ad's cuts to their communities. Who would gladly give $50 from their monthly budgets to defend THEIR staitons from the current cuts.

1,900,000 right there, across the United States.

1,900,000 x 50 = $95 million.

Most important now to realize all the power that we, the people, have!

Cheers and the best,

DON

Here are PHONE and EMAIL contacts for the National Federation of Community Broadcasters (the NFCB). Let us what we can do!

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/08/17/for-national-radio-day-key-facts-about-radio-listeners-and-the-radio-industry-in-the-us/

https://nfcb.org/map/

