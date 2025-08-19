"And whatever It is I'm Selling, It always hurts people."

Everything I sell is always so Great. So Big and Beautiful. Hot and Hottest--and FULL-of-Hooey. And whatever It is I sell, It always hurts people!

Ow! Ow's! Millions and billions of hurt and even dead people through Operation Warp Speed! Remember my rallying tens of thousands of people to January 6th and then betraying them. Betrayals of Trust are what I do best!