"And whatever It is I'm Selling, It always hurts people."

(A)
It’s the Trump Train
It’s that Brand Name
Train for Stargate
Train for A.I.
Train for Oracle and Chat GPT
To build those 10 big, beautiful Data Centers across Texas
Train for you, People, to build Devices for your demise.
You’re losers, People.
You’re fired, People.
Remember "The Apprentice", People
It’s the Trump Train
It’s that Brand Name
(B)
Voice of DJT: How I do It, only my friend God knows.Everything I sell is always so Great. So Big and Beautiful. Hot and Hottest--and FULL-of-Hooey. And whatever It is I sell, It always hurts people! Remember 'Operation Warp Speed' Ow! Ow's! Millions and billions of hurt and even dead people through Operation Warp Speed! Remember my rallying tens of thousands of people to January 6th and then betraying them. Betrayals of Trust are what I do best!
And People keep buying It, the Doo-Doo I do! I’m the Winner. They’re the Losers. I must be as Great as my Dad and Wall Street always said, as they gave me the Big Money, that built--and rebuilt--my Brand. Hello, August 2025. My Tariffs raise prices, my ICE costs farmers and families Crops, but the Stock Markets are HOT, People.. Breaking Records every Day. Not your Stock and not your Markets, People.
It's just so Incredible!--what I’m doing with this Country!
