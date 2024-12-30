Stands the Human Being

Four "Spiritual" Tracks from DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES, a Straight Run, each with Vocals and as Instrumental
A Set inspired by ROGER LEWIS' and KIRK JOSEPH's remarks at our Album-Release Party--and at our recording in Dockside Studio. Both stressed the "spiritual". Please download this Set, too!
Don Paul
Dec 30, 2024
I somehow missed the placement of this Set of Tracks in the prior, “Spiritual … The Whole Blend” post, two days ago, so that the Run was not readily available for Download. So here ‘Tis again.

All of DPRAM are very happy at the Downloads (now 28) of the ‘Dance with Us’ Set from LOUISIANA STORIES that went up this past weekend. We’re glad to have these new Sets added to listeners’ Libraries. Personally, I’m moved and astonished by the MUSIC that Rivers Answers Moons provides, all kinds!

“My Mother’s Spirit Speaks To Me”. 4:03 Vocal 4:03, Instrumental 4:06—8:09

“Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights” 4:25 Vocal 8:12, Instrumental 12:40—17:05

“Our Trains Keep A-Comin’ “ 6:14 Vocal 17:08, Instrumental 23:25—29:39

“Every Child Is Born To Be The Light Of Dawn” 3:08 Vocal 29:32, Instrumental 33:43—37:51

Roger and Kirk speak on the Tracks here—

Roger was third of the Rivers Answers Moons band to speak at the LOUISIANA STORIES Launch-Party in the upstairs EVOLVE Space of the Angela King Gallery on December 6, 2024.

Cheers and pleasure!

