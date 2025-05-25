May 25, 2025
Cyril Neville, the great bandleader, musician and singer, has been posting often, lately, on Facebook about Bees. (Bees as endangered pollinators.) Cyril’s Posts reminded me of this poem that came to me while driving North from Bakersfield, California on a hot Summer day (July 14, 2008—my birthday) while working for Organic Valley Farms on the 4-pager that would be titled, ‘Local Control and Organic Solutions, and after working in preceding Spring on the STOP the SPRAY campaign in Marin County and elsewhere in the San Francisco Bay Area.
WOMEN ARE ABOUT TO EXPLODE Women are about to explode With dreads that line the sky Like bombers. They know that something is so wrong It gets into their milk And bowels. Like, Bees— And tornadoes without warning— And those white trails that criss-cross and blur blue sky From sunrises unto sunsets, And the Beeps, Texts, Call-Backs of our incessant Hurry into an all-digital Age. And those airplanes that may soon spray Hills, Bays, Playgrounds Of Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, … Counties again. The silence about Bees. First version, July 14, 2008, driving north from Bakersfield while working with Organic Family Farms on the ‘Local Controls, Organic Solutions’ 4-pager and after working on the “Stop the Spray’ campaign.
https://www.kalb.com/2025/05/13/louisiana-bee-farmers-sound-alarm-rising-rate-bee-deaths/
