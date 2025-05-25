'Women Are About to Explode'

May 25, 2025

Cyril Neville, the great bandleader, musician and singer, has been posting often, lately, on Facebook about Bees. (Bees as endangered pollinators.) Cyril’s Posts reminded me of this poem that came to me while driving North from Bakersfield, California on a hot Summer day (July 14, 2008—my birthday) while working for Organic Valley Farms on the 4-pager that would be titled, ‘Local Control and Organic Solutions, and after working in preceding Spring on the STOP the SPRAY campaign in Marin County and elsewhere in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published