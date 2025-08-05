'Congo Square' by KALAMU YA SALAAM and Percussion Inc in New Orleans

August 5, 2025

Today a nod to the inestimable contributor KALAMU YA SALAAM—poet, essayist, novelist, activist, broadcaster, educator, …—and the group, Percussion Inn., led by LUTHER GRAY, steadfast and celebratoryt players in New Orleans’ Congo Square over many years.

1992, living in San Francisco, I somehow connected with Kalamu in New Orleans. A friend of friends kind of thing. Perhaps the friend was Q. R. HAND. Perhaps the connection was EUGENE REDMOND, champion of HENRY DUMAS. Immediately, anyway, however and whomever the human bridge, Kalamu’s tremendous artistry and productivity and SINCERITY came across. I heard his “Congo Square” with the Percussion Inc and wondered at the recording’s breadth and dynamism and profundity and asked if I could include it in the second Rebel Poets’ compilation of poets performing with musicians.

Kalamu had overdubbed his poem with a field-recroding, so to speak, of Percussion Inc., led by Luther Gray, in session one Sunday in Congo Square of New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong Park.

Please see what you hear!

More about Luther can be found on this Page from ‘Music Rising at Tulane’

More about Kalamu can be seen and heard through this profile by me

Offbeat magazine and SABRINA STONE profiled Kalamu on his receiving Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

One of Kalamu’s books is titled Be About Beauty,

Rebel Poets from both compilations (the first, with 37—count ‘em—Tracks, is titled Worlds Made Flesh—are featured in other of my ‘Stands the Human Being’ Posts on Substack. Both compilations were blessed by phenomenal Poets, Musicians, performances, Engineers and other Contributors. I would LOVE to bring them out as CDs and to make them available to Libraries from Perth to Paducah to Pretoria and Places in-between!

A concluding couple of Bows toward KALAMU, drawn from images in my profile of 2018. Plenty of LINKS about HIM THERE!