Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
"When I Want To Hold You", spoken and then with music from The Suspect Many and JoiJoi. Both with a little FTC today, March 25, 2025.
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:12
-5:12

"When I Want To Hold You", spoken and then with music from The Suspect Many and JoiJoi. Both with a little FTC today, March 25, 2025.

Again I hope you find beautiful playing from the musicians.
Don Paul
Mar 25, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The song of 1991 as spoken last month and then with The Suspect Many Band of DHYANI DHARMA MAS Acoustic Guitar, JOHN BAKER Piano, GEORGE CREMASCHI Fretlass Bass, STEVE FUNDY Electric Guitar, JOHN LAW Drums-Set, JAMES HENRY Percussion, and Joi Joi (LOUISE ROBINSON, MICHELLE JACQUES, and DARLENE SPEARS) vocals with me.

“When I Want To Hold You”

When that evening sun goes down
And there’s no one else around
That’s when I want to hold you
When I want to hold you

All through the Day
I pause as my thoughts stray
I see your shining hair
I catch your sly, quick smile
That’s when I want to hold you
When I want to hold you

(Piano)

You know that I get tired
Down here with the rest
Business of tests
Like we’re lashed by wires
That’s when I want to hold you
When I want to hold you
			See your face
	Lovely like Garbo’s
			See your face
	Pretty as Ali’s
			See your face
	Live like Peonies

(Fretless Bass and Electric Guitar duet)

In my blood you FUSE
Like a rising TOWER
That’s when I want to hold you
When I want to hold you.

Failed to render LaTeX expression — no expression found

“When I Want To Hold You”

Don Paul and The Suspect Many with JoiJoi

DHYANI DHARMA MAS Acoustic Guitar, JOHN BAKER Piano, JOHN LAW Drums-Set, JAMES HENRY Percusssion, GEORGE CREMASCHI Fretless Bass, and STEVE FUNDY Electric Guitar. JOIJOI—LOUISE ROBINSON, MICHELLE JACQUES, and DARLENE SPEARS.

Discussion about this episode

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Paul
Recent Episodes
Re-Mix 2025 "Many Fine Years Of Bombing"
  Don Paul
"Many Fine Years Of Bombing", 1995 and 2025
  Don Paul
"The Sun Shines Through The Palms" with Voice
  Don Paul
Panics, 'Eugenics', Jim Crow, and Of Course More Wars. Banksters and Wars #3, 1865-1913.
  Don Paul
"Dear Dr., Professors Are Calling" with voice
  Don Paul
Rothschild Brothers of London offers its Aid at 28% Interest. President Lincoln prints Greenbacks instead. Banksters and Wars #2
  Don Paul
Banksters and Wars 1776--1913 #1. The Rothschild Family Profits in Lending for Wars ... while they Take Control of Nation's Banks in the…
  Don Paul