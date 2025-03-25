"When I Want To Hold You", spoken and then with music from The Suspect Many and JoiJoi. Both with a little FTC today, March 25, 2025.

The song of 1991 as spoken last month and then with The Suspect Many Band of DHYANI DHARMA MAS Acoustic Guitar, JOHN BAKER Piano, GEORGE CREMASCHI Fretlass Bass, STEVE FUNDY Electric Guitar, JOHN LAW Drums-Set, JAMES HENRY Percussion, and Joi Joi (LOUISE ROBINSON, MICHELLE JACQUES, and DARLENE SPEARS) vocals with me.

When that evening sun goes down And there’s no one else around That’s when I want to hold you When I want to hold you All through the Day I pause as my thoughts stray I see your shining hair I catch your sly, quick smile That’s when I want to hold you When I want to hold you (Piano) You know that I get tired Down here with the rest Business of tests Like we’re lashed by wires That’s when I want to hold you When I want to hold you See your face Lovely like Garbo’s See your face Pretty as Ali’s See your face Live like Peonies (Fretless Bass and Electric Guitar duet) In my blood you FUSE Like a rising TOWER That’s when I want to hold you When I want to hold you.