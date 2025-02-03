Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
Three times "Your Body Rich As Night". With band THE SUSPECT MANY. With KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE. With VOICE ONLY. And Lagniappe of DHYANI's Guitar-Solo.
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:07
-13:07

Three times "Your Body Rich As Night". With band THE SUSPECT MANY. With KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE. With VOICE ONLY. And Lagniappe of DHYANI's Guitar-Solo.

Lyrics and music meant to be, heck, erotic and grateful.
Don Paul
Feb 03, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Feb. 3, 2025

Today “Your Body Rich As Night” in three versions.

0:00—4:25

Song as recorded with The Suspect Many of JOHN BAKER piano and Hammond B3, KENNY BLACKMAN Drum-Set, DHYANI DHARMA MAS Acoustic Guitar, JAMES HENRY Percussion, and MARTY HOLLAND Electric Bass, January 1991. in the Olde West Studio of San Francisco with PETER ECKART our Engineer. I put this Track thorugh DPFTC (the jocular DonPaulFineToothComber process in Audacity freeware) yesterday. MARYSE for one hears enhancements.

4:26—9:15

Then Total Improvisation of Music and Voice to “Your Body …” with KIDD JORDAN Tenor Saxosphone and MORIKEBA KOUYATE Kora for our Album Women Center Earth Sea And Sky, 16 Tracks recorded on the evening of July 24, 2014 in the Marigny Studio, New Orleans, with owner RICK G. NELSON our Engineer. Big Thanks again to KAVANAUGH FARR and SAKURA KONE for funding this Album and to ARISTIDE PHLLIPS for his videography.

9:19—12:30

The Song spoken two days ago, Saturday Feb 1, as part of three “Love Songs’ spoken that afternoon.

12:32—14:07

Beautiful Lagniappe—so I hope you find it—of DHYANI’s Guitar-Solo in the “Your Body Rich As Night” (it had a much longer Title then) with The Suspect Many one fruitful Sunday afternoon of January 1991

Above, an Etruscan couple.

0:00
-0:35

Here is the Video shot by Aristide as Kidd and Morikeba and I recorded in 2014.

Thank YOU!

Discussion about this podcast

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Paul
Recent Episodes
"You Made Me Love You", #3 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1, 2025. From the album Fat's Snake Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.
  Don Paul
"When I Want To Hold You", #2 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1 2025
  Don Paul
"Your Body Rich As Night" #1 of Three Love Songs, spoken on Feb. 1, 2025
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing. WHOLE of "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" , Instrumental and with Vocal, from DPRAM'S Album and Stage-Show…
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #4 'Fade Up to Freedom', closing Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album and Stage-Show…
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #3 "Our Trains Start A-Comin' " from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album LOUISIANA STORIES
  Don Paul
'Specially for Dancing #2 "Go Ahead And Make Some Music", Excerpt #2 from 'The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" Instrumental from DPRAM's…
  Don Paul