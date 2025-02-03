Three times "Your Body Rich As Night". With band THE SUSPECT MANY. With KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE. With VOICE ONLY. And Lagniappe of DHYANI's Guitar-Solo.

Feb. 3, 2025

Today “Your Body Rich As Night” in three versions.

0:00—4:25

Song as recorded with The Suspect Many of JOHN BAKER piano and Hammond B3, KENNY BLACKMAN Drum-Set, DHYANI DHARMA MAS Acoustic Guitar, JAMES HENRY Percussion, and MARTY HOLLAND Electric Bass, January 1991. in the Olde West Studio of San Francisco with PETER ECKART our Engineer. I put this Track thorugh DPFTC (the jocular DonPaulFineToothComber process in Audacity freeware) yesterday. MARYSE for one hears enhancements.

4:26—9:15

Then Total Improvisation of Music and Voice to “Your Body …” with KIDD JORDAN Tenor Saxosphone and MORIKEBA KOUYATE Kora for our Album Women Center Earth Sea And Sky, 16 Tracks recorded on the evening of July 24, 2014 in the Marigny Studio, New Orleans, with owner RICK G. NELSON our Engineer. Big Thanks again to KAVANAUGH FARR and SAKURA KONE for funding this Album and to ARISTIDE PHLLIPS for his videography.

9:19—12:30

The Song spoken two days ago, Saturday Feb 1, as part of three “Love Songs’ spoken that afternoon.

12:32—14:07

Beautiful Lagniappe—so I hope you find it—of DHYANI’s Guitar-Solo in the “Your Body Rich As Night” (it had a much longer Title then) with The Suspect Many one fruitful Sunday afternoon of January 1991

Above, an Etruscan couple.

Here is the Video shot by Aristide as Kidd and Morikeba and I recorded in 2014.

Thank YOU!