We (Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons) hope that you ENJOY these four Tracks and this Offering that begins with DON VAPPIE talking about the Banjo as an instrument based in Africa that fits PERFECTLY with Funk and with Story-Telling.

Among the band’s Mottoes:

‘Poetry and Music for Music and Dancing’

‘Freedom here be like nowhere else’

‘FUN is the biggest part of FUNKY’

‘No one can Dance like you can Walk’

Thank. you all!

Cheers and the very best!

The TIMELINE

DON VAPPIE—0:00 to 2:24

2:27 ‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’ Instrumental

12:27 ‘Jack Groves’

17:49 '“Some Rain Tonight”

22:50 “The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home”

RELATED