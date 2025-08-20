"Betrayals of Trust Are What I Do Best"

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

August 20, 2025 Thank you ALL for hanging' in with the videos that dig into DJT. I'm intent on getting to the end of the "Trump Train", as I think that revelations potential or inescapable in Donald Trump's history and personality can help mightily to clear the air and heal both the United States and world. Good friend SCOTT TUROW wrote about my collection of short-stories Reinaldo Took Off Friday Again and Earlier Stories : 'Don Paul enters the consciousness of his characters mid-brain, and with an intense reality that makes you certain you know these people more deeply than they know themselves." I'm feeling that way about Donald John Trump. Awful as many of his deeds continue to be, the traps in which he's set and his struggles now with diction and conscience and seeming onsets of dementia, make him sympathetic. That he wishes to have a Soul is something that his working-class Base senses, I think, and this troubled wish differentiates him from other politicians ... Such, anyway, is the premise for his my imagining rebellion against the much deeper Evil wielded by his Bankster masters. Thanks to Another World-View Is Possible and others for the Re-Stacks and seeing through to these Posts' intentions!