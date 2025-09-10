Sept 10, 2025

Above is an excerpt from my Improvised Summary in August 2005 to the prospective Second Convening of a Los Angeles Citizens’ Grand Jury on the Crimes of September 11, 2001 in New York City. The formal title masks a shoestring effort. It evolved into one of the earliest DVDs about “ ‘9/11’ “—9/11 Guilt: The Proof Is in Your Hands.

Jim Hoffman, co-author with me of 2004’s pictorial book Waking Up From Our Nightmare, and Celestine Star, our eventual co-producer of the 9/11 Guilt DVD, and I had set up with worthy colleague and videographer Ken Jenkins inside the Humanist Hall, downtown Oakland, California, on this still sunlit August evening. Our purpose was to record presentations that would follow up on September 2004’s Los Angeles Citizens’ Grand Jury, organized there by Lynn Pentz and Kathleen Rosenblatt.

We also wanted documents that would fit into standard 28-minutes-length for TV broadcast. Since we all (Jim, Celestine, Ken, Lynn and Kathleen, and I) had come together in Toronto during the May 2004 ‘Truth Inquiry’, we’d made both a Citizen’s Grand Jury, centering on the indubitable (to us) demolitions of the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers (WTC 1 and WTC 2), and the 47-story WTC Building 7 on September 11, 2001,and an evidence-based “document” that could be shown and reproduced to audiences of thousands unto millions.

Jim went first, delivering from the Keynote Pages on his Mac that he’d steadily elaborated since we first met in 2003, drawing largely on the opening two sections of our Waking Up book.

He proved emphatically, once more, that the Twin Towers and WTC were taken down by controlled demolitions on 9/11/01.

I spoke next, detailing Who and What had profited from both billions-dollars Insurance Payments and billions-dollar Real Estate Gains, related to 9/11/01 destruction in Lower Manhattan, and from the trillions-dollar ‘War on Terror’ that ensued due to “ ‘9/11’ “.

My Key Suspects for ‘Indicting Financiers’ were three. Larry Silverstein of Silverstein Properties and WTC 7, new owner of the Twin Towers AND singular Insurance Polices was first. Peter G. Peterson, Chairman of Silverstein’s partner the Blackstone Group AND of the Council on Foreign Relations AND of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on 9/11/01, and his decades-long champion, David Rockefeller, simultaneous Chairman of the Chase Manhattan Bank AND the Council on Foreign Relations AND principal developer of the Twin Towers as founder of the Downtown-Lower Manhattan Association, were the companions whose profiteering from “ ‘9/11’ “ I reviewed together.

Celestine, Jim and I agreed that the Trillions Dollars of ‘War on Terror’ Profits from Opium and Pipelines in Afghanistan and Oil in Iraq deserved detailing and the utmost indignation … when coupled with the thousands unto millions of Deaths owing to “ ‘9/11’ “.

I showed the ‘Corporate Debt’ that had MULTIPLIED through institutions represented by Rockefeller, Peterson, and Silverstein.

And, moved by anger and by sorrows, I groped to the conclusion that Substack’s Moral Ethical A.I. (or “Mee-Ahh-Aye-Eye” has named “Sacrificing Us […]

Again: “Sure be time we take control!”

RELATED