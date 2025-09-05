For KIDD and BLUIETT--'Maybe You See Horses' September 2025

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For Kidd and Bluiett— Maybe You See Horses

A

Maybe you saw a horse Race with itself on a Pasture

Nearby the River Calcaseau,

Its hooves digging diamonds of dew, Its Croup and Dock

And its Shoulders, Back and Withers Knotting and rippling

With its speed, exertion and fun!

Maybe you saw a group of horses play.

Ah! Tossing their heads! Running and bumping, Daring and biting and rearing into the Chase! Glorious, too,

Freedom and excellence

For the groups of horses freely assembling

Into their natural responsibilities.

Rearing and bumping. Soaring, the horses!

For sure, you jumped from rail to rail Along Railroad tracks whose Lines lay Across the Louisiana Prairie

From Chenier to Chenier. Go, try, land on one foot, poise and hold If you could! If you fell,

Well, that was the game, too. Cardboard Substituted for your shoes’ soles anyway.

For sure, also, you climbed onto crates,

Stood by windows of Blues and R & B Clubs

Of Crowley to catch Giants’ sounds

Of Illinois Jacquet, Ike Quebec, Albert Nelson King, ...

Saxophones ripping runs and dives for Paradise

Over Electric Bass and Drum-Sets’ Sweat,

Guitars’ notes opening steel doors into Sorrows and Love-Sex-Bliss, Bodies shaking more than floors and walls.

B

Geese honked for Hamiet Bluiett Too, over the Mississippi

Beside East St. Louis,

As Geese honked over the Sabine and Atchafayala Rivers close enough to Crowley,

Their honking Gong-or-Clarion profound,

Their calls complex syncopations,

Their Freedom cooperative as their V-Formations.

Charlie Parker from Kansas City,

Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonius Monk, Max Roach from North Carolina, Kenny Clarke from Pittsburgh, met in World War Two

New York City’s Accelerated Everything

Like French-Canuck Jack Kerouac of Lowell, Massachusetts. BeBop is the Language their Genius and Times

Created through Music sped into Lyrical Flights and Split-Second Turns.

C

Even more came, soon in the flow That Kidd and Bluiett rode. Brilliant Corners, “Joy Spring” Freedom Suite, Giant Steps, Ah Hum,

Kind Of Blue, We Insist!, A Love Supreme,

Ascension, Unit Structures, Five Spots Multiplied,

All For One, Eric, Booker, Ornette and Jane, Albert into Albert Psy-Ka-Del-A-Sized Gypsy Totem Depths and Heights

The whole United States felt like

It was Rupturing inward and outward

Ev’ry year—Rupturing Righteously, as Prophesied!

Malcolm pushing Martin. Cassius become Muhammad. Deacons for Defense (River Parishes) into Black Panthers. Women starting Clinics and the same Women robbing Banks! Poison-wounds opening to heal. Vietnam led to Kemet, “The River Niger”, the Holy Flame, Liberation Armies

D Staying home, digging deep,

Can be another Front for grace.

Wife and sons and daughters and School To pass along what Decades bring While still racing Time with John Cage

In Bartok’s angularly haunting Night.

The students at SUNO! Confabulations of New Orleans everywhere! And The World Saxophone Quartet seeded there.

Europe and the world came for you. Kidd,

Like you met Fred and then William and Hamid. Brother Alvin, fellow founder Ellis,

Family Edwidge, Edward, Kent, Christie,

Paul, Stephanie, Rachel and Marlon. Freight-Trains. Radiators. Calliopes. Something real and new that could come

Out of your horn true as a improvising horse Might feel one day when it hit the Backstretch

And especially the Homestretch. Grand-robed Dervish Firebird Leaping Octaves—or Down Dipping Into the Lonesomest Bent String

After Fiery Honk. Being a cat who wants Fundamentals Locked, sure as home is with ones you love, But new as birds’ daring and singing by the Lake and Pasture— Pure—High—High as you can ever grow—Tomorrow.

August 31, 2025 First on April 30, 2025

Kidd. 86, in the New Orleans City Council Chambers on the Day as His in the City and the State of Louisiana.

The April 30, 2015 concert at the Mint for the Louis Satchmo Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp—DARRELL LAVIGNE, HAMIET, DP. (BRIAN QUEZERGUE). KIDD, and ALVIN FIELDER.