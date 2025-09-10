Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Thanks to the Courage of Citizen Grand Jurors! "We Need to More of This ..."

'The Call for Independent Citizen Action', Substack's A.I., my darling "Mee-Ahh--Aye-Eye" called this closing of my improvised talk to the 2005 Los Angeles Citizens Grand Jury.
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Sep 10, 2025
Share

Sept 10 2025

Citizen Grand Juries can happen anywhere in which folks organize and seek to win Justice and a much bigger, fairer future than we know now in the United States and elsewhere.

RELATED

"Sacrificing us on days like 9/11 to sustain their basically irrational, destructive economic-engine."

Don Paul
·
Sep 10
"Sacrificing us on days like 9/11 to sustain their basically irrational, destructive economic-engine."

Sept 10, 2025

Read full story

'Bankers, Wars, Secret Societies [...]'

Don Paul
·
Mar 17
'Bankers, Wars, Secret Societies [...]'

We pick up on Fascism through Banksters’ Private Central Banks, regarding more than 200 years of history in Europe and the United States, on page 195 of the The World Is Turning [ …] ., reprinting To Prevent the Next “ ‘9'11’ “ […] with the addition of commentators

Read full story

Click to read from 2007.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture