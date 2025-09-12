Stands the Human Being

'Jack Groves', Mix of Live Performance by DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the Jazz Foundation of America, Sept 3 2025.
'Jack Groves', Mix of Live Performance by DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the Jazz Foundation of America, Sept 3 2025.

Now we can better hear what these great musicians do in the story of a Driller from Acadiana who liked Wayne Newton, Jimmie Rodgers and his 'Blue Yodel', and Bukka White.
Don Paul
Sep 12, 2025
1
Transcript

The River Answer Moons Band does great in carrying and accenting this story of “my first Driller in the Oil-Field.” DON VAPPIE is the music’s main architect and ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, and HERMAN LEBEAUX play in this performance.

Engineers DANNY KADAR and TRAVIS WAGUESTACK send along the multi-track recording of Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons in the Mint Theater last week, Sept. 3, and I did a Mix from 12 Tracks and then a DPFTC from the 2-Track Mix-Down.

YOU CAN WATCH our DPRAM show on the NOJM’s website. Folks actually audible start around 6:30 and our ‘Jack Groves’ starts at 44:20.

'Jack Groves'

Jack Groves, my first Driller, 
From Lake Charles, Louisiana, 
Started in the oil-field
Depression times, when hands slept out 
On the ground by their rig or pipeline.

A lot of folks around Lake Charles played guitar. 
Jack met his wife while walking after supper. 
"She was just a girl, 15 years old, on a porch there." 
Her voice lilted through the honeysuckled air. 
Jack Groves asked her: "Would you like 
To go to the movies with me?"
They were married the next year.

A young Paratrooper in the Second World War,
Jack afterward got to where
He knew something on the Floor, 
Made Driller, and worked offshore 
Of Johannesburg,  Iran and Singapore.

Strong like a bull, 
His neck like Siva’s or Hu’s,
Jack talked about his best friend 
Back on the pipeline, a Cherokee.
"That old boy would get drunk and want
To fight a circular-saw." 
Jack made roughnecks who sassed him 
Repeat jobs. “You just have to remember 
I'm older, uglier 'nd meaner than any of you.

Each night in our Houston motel-room 
Jack talked on the phone with his wife 
They talked about what Jack had 
Done on the job that day, 
Her Winter , TV stars,
And about what time Jack would get
Back to Broussard, Louisiana
When this hitch was over.

Offshore, in the Galley 
Of platform-rigs or tender-ships,
Drillers and Toolpushers 
“Drink coffee and tell lies."
One day the subject got onto, Jack said to me: 
"Would you let your son marry a Black--
They said another word for Black--woman?
I told them 
I'd married the wife I wanted,
So I guessed my son could marry 
The wife that he wanted."
After that, Jack said: 
"Men I thought were my friends 
Acted like I was Black, too."

Jack Groves liked 
Wayne Newton, 
Jimmie Rodgers and his Blue Yodel, 
And Bukka White.
That old boy who was in Prison
For quite a while. "Bukka White, he
Could play and sing him some Blues
You believed!"
						1990

