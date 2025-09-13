Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

'Jack Groves' VIDEO of DPRAM live at the New Orleans Jazz Museum with Multi-Track Mix.

Thanks to the Jazz Foundation of America!
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Sep 13, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Sept 13 2025

Dear FRIENDS,

Seeing what happens, Video afffords.

Such musicians, as I’ve gratefully exclaimed earlier!

Thanks for the RESPONSES here on Substack and elsewhere!

D P

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture