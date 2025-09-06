Venezuala #1: "Seas That Still Surge With Fire In Our Hours Under Screens"

September 6, 2025

The ‘Seas that Still Surge with Fire […]’ came to me in Atlanta’s International Airport and then aboard the Delta Flight from there to Caracas on Saturday, June 27, 2009.

I was traveling to the 6th Annual Festival Mundial de Poesia in Venezula. I followed AMIRI BARAKA and JACK HIRSCHMAN, writers invited from the United States in earlier years of this Festival. June into Julu 2009 would be my fourth visit to Venezuela since going there with a group from Common Ground in New Orleans in pursuit of $500,000 from the Bolivarian Revolucion and HUGO CHAVEZ to assist Urban Agriculture by still un-returned residents in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward.

In 2009 I would perform in five venues and do eight interviews. I would re-unite with musicians. I would again stay in the Hotel Alba and jump aboard the sleek Caracas Metro and wonder again at the vibrancy of colors and possibilities.

On Feburary 20, a Saturday, HAMID DRAKE recorded the 16 Tracks that make up our COMPASSION album. “Seas That Sill Surge […} was the last we did that morning-into-afternoon, four-or-so hours, with RICK G. NELSON as our engineer in his Marigny Recording Studio. Hamid is on Drums-Set. How quick and sensitive and expansively accomplished he is as an artist again astonishes me.

