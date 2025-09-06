Venezuala #1: "Seas That Still Surge With Fire In Our Hours Under Screens"

HAMID DRAKE and DP, photo by MARYSE PHILIPPE DEJEAN, during recording of the COMPASSION album at RICK G. NELSON’S Marigny Studio, Feb. 20, 2025.
September 6, 2025
The ‘Seas that Still Surge with Fire […]’ came to me in Atlanta’s International Airport and then aboard the Delta Flight from there to Caracas on Saturday, June 27, 2009.
I was traveling to the 6th Annual Festival Mundial de Poesia in Venezula. I followed AMIRI BARAKA and JACK HIRSCHMAN, writers invited from the United States in earlier years of this Festival. June into Julu 2009 would be my fourth visit to Venezuela since going there with a group from Common Ground in New Orleans in pursuit of $500,000 from the Bolivarian Revolucion and HUGO CHAVEZ to assist Urban Agriculture by still un-returned residents in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward.
In 2009 I would perform in five venues and do eight interviews. I would re-unite with musicians. I would again stay in the Hotel Alba and jump aboard the sleek Caracas Metro and wonder again at the vibrancy of colors and possibilities.
On Feburary 20, a Saturday, HAMID DRAKE recorded the 16 Tracks that make up our COMPASSION album. “Seas That Sill Surge […} was the last we did that morning-into-afternoon, four-or-so hours, with RICK G. NELSON as our engineer in his Marigny Recording Studio. Hamid is on Drums-Set. How quick and sensitive and expansively accomplished he is as an artist again astonishes me.
"Seas That Still Surge With Fire In Our Hours Under Screens"
Election-night celebration at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, July 28, 2024.
View from the Palmarito Afro-Venezulean commune into the southern shore of Lake Maracaibo.
These days in Airports, Malls, Living-Rooms, Spas, Jazz-Clubs, we peer into Smart-Phones For Messages on Screens. We're interrupted. We interrupt ourselves. We carry prisons in our palms. We submit to Cancer From Eardrum into Jawbone. We volunteer to be surveilled. We PAY to be surveilled! We no long tell stories round a fire. after supper, Nor see our Myths in Bows from stars, Not imagine by Radios. Instead, directions turn each Gyre To one BroadBand or Bank, Our vocabularies reduced To commands dogs can understand. Hey now--Hey now--Hey now Check out the dialogue In Airlines' Hollywood Movies After the next time you've been made shoeless And X-Ray strip-searched. Too much! Too much! Too much into our Phones! Too much inside the Net! Too much within a Web. Too little human touch. Too little face-time in the flesh. Too little talking, thinking, long. Too much programming of ourselves. Too little going, growing, through each other. Too many Ché screen-savers! Too few Voluntary Work Brigades! D. H. Lawrence wrote in 1929: ‘The amazing move into abstraction On the part of the whole of humanity.’ 'The abstract is not life And everywhere draws out its contradictions,' W. B. Yeats wrote in 1939, The year that he, Joyce, Freud and Virginia Woolf died, The year of Auden's 'September 1 ...’, The year that poisons seeded By Banksters after World War I Overflowed into World War II. D. H. Lawrence also wrote That for men and women As for birds, beasts and flowers, 'The vast marvel is to be alive ... Most vividly, most perfectly, alive.' Seas came down hills of Caracas In 2002, Seas multi-colored as riders on buses Saturday nights, Seas like the fighters for Cuba Libré Who crossed from the Sierra Maestre, Soles of their boots splitting, Into Santa Clara, Santiago and Habana. Surging seas. Cleansing seas. Seas like armies of Bolivar. Seas going to places Unknown before their sources rose. Welcome such seas! Welcome any movement that makes for More freedom and choices! Welcome openings that let genius Be fed to fulfillment! Welcome universal health-care! Welcome education for everyone! Welcome such a Revolution! Welcome, too, the individual! Welcome my pathetic joke And your painful punning—you. Welcome the kiss to any cheek We find tender and that finds us tender. Welcome Lorca front and center Among the tomatoes! Welcome any/all such Within such a Revolution! Marvelous what we can do When we’re free to act For one another! Marvelous our inherent compassion! Marvelous what may happen When squalls emerge from wombs! Marvelous how we can feel Uplifted and reeling Like lovers in Shakespeare When our spirits are not ground down— When we’re not made dumb beasts In the Working Day that both Marx And early Apple exposed. Ancestors who arose With the seas, Statues alive forever, May look at us now and wonder: “What do you do with your SmartPhones? You can make movies with your Phones? Why, then, is anyone In your societies illiterate? Tambien, your Nations’ resources Belong to you! Why, then, do your Nations Borrow from foreign Banks? From any Bank? Tambien, mas, these Phones themselves? What do they do? Are they not hurting you? Does not every listening to an mp3 Scramble the synapses of children most of all? Are you in fact losing your minds, As you lose memories? Are you not watched and recorded by these Phones? Are you not reduced to 140 characters and 15 seconds Through Social Media and Devices you do not really own? Are not all these Phones and Networks In fact owned through debt By the very Banks, the money-lenders—Banksters— That our seas of Revolution meant to flush from systems. Ancestors may exclaim: “You have so much, so many tools and riches now! Take them for yourselves and ride high! You can connect around the world! Open sources are no borders! One to one and One to all! You can urn this Net and Web into a River!” Ancestors endure among waves of seas-- Rosa and Rosa and Che and Malcolm, Amalcar and Gung Ho, Fannie Lou and Tupac Amaru— And no one knows how many more. Their smiles are as vibrant as can be. They’re alive as Memories with consciousness may be, Their ideals and practice Nourishing our tomorrow. Ancestors like the sun Into our seas Say: “Hey now—Hey now—Hey now, It's on you now. Sisters, Brothers, your Moments and your hours Compose the trust we share. Look here. Look there. What a future of freedoms and riches Will be yours and ours When you take the tools And resources into your hands!”