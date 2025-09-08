Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
'Tim Green' live, DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in our Jazz Foundation of America show, Sept 3 2025.
0:00
-5:43

'Tim Green' live, DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in our Jazz Foundation of America show, Sept 3 2025.

Engineers DANNY KADAR and TRAVIS WAGUESPACK sent along Friday the multi-track recording from last Wednesday afternoon. Today I put it through two passes in Audacity and this is what turned out.
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Sep 08, 2025
Share
Transcript

Sept 8 2025

The DON PAUL and RIVERS ANSWER MOONS band here on Sept 3: ROGER LEWIS Baritone Saxophone KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone DON VAPPIE Guitar HERMAN LEBEAUX Drums-Set ALEXEY MARTI Percussion.

DPRAM and AUDIENCE toward close of our Show in the New Orleans Jazz Museum’s Performing Arts Center (Mint Theater) on Wednesday afternoon, Sept 3 2025. Thanks to the NOJM and the sponsoring Jazz Foundation of America!

‘Tim Green’

Some people are constituted To give and give and give

A

Tim Green

With one of his Saxophones

Bent like a Spout

Or straightened Skyward

To engage the most vital sympathy

And expression from his horn.

His aura was like Charles Neville’s

In becoming aureole.

B

Tim knew that as an Artist

His charge was like that

Carried by Milford Graves

And Sunny Murray from

Charlie and Dizzy

And their forebears.

“Live!—Live!—Live!” to “Give!—Give!—Give!”,

Your being, too, “a Laser”

That can vibrate with the greatest

Sympathy and expression.

C

Tim was also an activist

For his communities.

He was General Manager of WWOZ

And then WRBH in New Orleans.

He rolled with the roiling of somehow impoverished O-Z.

He gave so that the sightless could hear

Through WRBH.

He drew from his earnings on Tour

With Peter Gabriel and Stevie Nicks,

To sustain both Stations and musicians.

He passed along instruments

To students who wanted to be like him.

A

Tim stayed NOW.

Like mentors and peers,

He was the Moment

Forever demanding

You bend like a Spout

And straighten Skyward,

All-In and All-Out.

He knew Rivers. He knew Ragas.

“Tim always made the music better,” say

Johnny and Helen, Cyril and Claude, James

And Mike, Jonathan, Anders, Kirk,

Roger, Aurora, Aum Ra, …

Some people are constituted So that they and we be most fulfilled.

August 31, 2025

RELATED

'Tim Green'

Don Paul
·
Sep 1
'Tim Green'

Sept. 1 2025

Read full story

"Get Your JAM On!" Part 1, DPRAM at Snug Harbor, Set 2, "The Biggest Part of This Band Is How Much Fun We Have"

Don Paul
·
Aug 11
"Get Your JAM On!" Part 1, DPRAM at Snug Harbor, Set 2, "The Biggest Part of This Band Is How Much Fun We Have"

August 11, 2021

Read full story

TIM GREEN DAY in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana! Five such Days between 2015 and 2020 and the WRBH Building named after Tim!

https://www.donpaulwearerev.com/tim-green-day-2020-wrbh-building-in-new-orleans

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture