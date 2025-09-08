'Tim Green' live, DPRAM at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in our Jazz Foundation of America show, Sept 3 2025.

Sept 8 2025
The DON PAUL and RIVERS ANSWER MOONS band here on Sept 3: ROGER LEWIS Baritone Saxophone KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone DON VAPPIE Guitar HERMAN LEBEAUX Drums-Set ALEXEY MARTI Percussion.
DPRAM and AUDIENCE toward close of our Show in the New Orleans Jazz Museum’s Performing Arts Center (Mint Theater) on Wednesday afternoon, Sept 3 2025. Thanks to the NOJM and the sponsoring Jazz Foundation of America!
‘Tim Green’
Some people are constituted To give and give and give
A
Tim Green
With one of his Saxophones
Bent like a Spout
Or straightened Skyward
To engage the most vital sympathy
And expression from his horn.
His aura was like Charles Neville’s
In becoming aureole.
B
Tim knew that as an Artist
His charge was like that
Carried by Milford Graves
And Sunny Murray from
Charlie and Dizzy
And their forebears.
“Live!—Live!—Live!” to “Give!—Give!—Give!”,
Your being, too, “a Laser”
That can vibrate with the greatest
Sympathy and expression.
C
Tim was also an activist
For his communities.
He was General Manager of WWOZ
And then WRBH in New Orleans.
He rolled with the roiling of somehow impoverished O-Z.
He gave so that the sightless could hear
Through WRBH.
He drew from his earnings on Tour
With Peter Gabriel and Stevie Nicks,
To sustain both Stations and musicians.
He passed along instruments
To students who wanted to be like him.
A
Tim stayed NOW.
Like mentors and peers,
He was the Moment
Forever demanding
You bend like a Spout
And straighten Skyward,
All-In and All-Out.
He knew Rivers. He knew Ragas.
“Tim always made the music better,” say
Johnny and Helen, Cyril and Claude, James
And Mike, Jonathan, Anders, Kirk,
Roger, Aurora, Aum Ra, …
Some people are constituted So that they and we be most fulfilled.
August 31, 2025
TIM GREEN DAY in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana! Five such Days between 2015 and 2020 and the WRBH Building named after Tim!
https://www.donpaulwearerev.com/tim-green-day-2020-wrbh-building-in-new-orleans