Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
'Tim Green'
0:00
-2:18

'Tim Green'

Another take on TIM, following rehearsal with DPRAM today for our Jazz Foundation of Amerca Concert at the New Orleans Jazz Museum this coming Wednesday afternoon.
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Sep 01, 2025
Share
Transcript

Sept. 1 2025

Music that ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, and HERMAN LEBEAUX for my poem of yesterday about TIM GREEN is very beautiful, elegant and powerful, I think. LOOKING FORWARD to our Show Wednesday afteroon, 2:00 to 3:00, in the Mint Theater of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, sponsored by the Jazz Foundation of America. (Thanks to DV for setting this one up, and to PETR for coming through!)

Be with us if you can!

‘Tim Green’
Some people are constituted                                                                                                                 To give and give and give

A
Tim Green 
With one of his Saxophones
Bent like a Spout
Or straightened Skyward
To engage the most vital sympathy
And expression from his horn.
His aura was like Charles Neville’s 
In becoming aureole.

B
Tim knew that as an Artist
His charge was like that 
Carried by Milford Graves 
And Sunny Murray from 
Charlie and Dizzy
And their forebears.
“Live!—Live!—Live!” to “Give!—Give!—Give!”, 
Your being, too, “a Laser”
That can vibrate with the greatest
Sympathy and expression.
  
 C
Tim was also an activist
For his communities.
He was General Manager of WWOZ
And then WRBH in New Orleans.
He rolled with the roiling of somehow impoverished O-Z. 
He gave so that the sightless could hear
Through WRBH.
He drew from his earnings on Tour
With Peter Gabriel and Stevie Nicks,
To sustain both Stations and musicians.
He passed along instruments
To students who wanted to be like him.

A
Tim stayed NOW.
Like mentors and peers, 
He was the Moment 
Forever demanding
You bend like a Spout 
And straighten Skyward, 
All-In and All-Out.
He knew Rivers. He knew Ragas.
“Tim always made the music better,” say 
Johnny and Helen, Cyril and Claude, James
And Mike, Jonathan, Anders, Kirk, 
Roger, Aurora, Aum Ra, ...

Some people are constituted
So that they and we be most fulfilled.

August 31, 2025

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture