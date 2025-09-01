Sept. 1 2025
Music that ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, and HERMAN LEBEAUX for my poem of yesterday about TIM GREEN is very beautiful, elegant and powerful, I think. LOOKING FORWARD to our Show Wednesday afteroon, 2:00 to 3:00, in the Mint Theater of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, sponsored by the Jazz Foundation of America. (Thanks to DV for setting this one up, and to PETR for coming through!)
Be with us if you can!
‘Tim Green’
Some people are constituted To give and give and give
A
Tim Green
With one of his Saxophones
Bent like a Spout
Or straightened Skyward
To engage the most vital sympathy
And expression from his horn.
His aura was like Charles Neville’s
In becoming aureole.
B
Tim knew that as an Artist
His charge was like that
Carried by Milford Graves
And Sunny Murray from
Charlie and Dizzy
And their forebears.
“Live!—Live!—Live!” to “Give!—Give!—Give!”,
Your being, too, “a Laser”
That can vibrate with the greatest
Sympathy and expression.
C
Tim was also an activist
For his communities.
He was General Manager of WWOZ
And then WRBH in New Orleans.
He rolled with the roiling of somehow impoverished O-Z.
He gave so that the sightless could hear
Through WRBH.
He drew from his earnings on Tour
With Peter Gabriel and Stevie Nicks,
To sustain both Stations and musicians.
He passed along instruments
To students who wanted to be like him.
A
Tim stayed NOW.
Like mentors and peers,
He was the Moment
Forever demanding
You bend like a Spout
And straighten Skyward,
All-In and All-Out.
He knew Rivers. He knew Ragas.
“Tim always made the music better,” say
Johnny and Helen, Cyril and Claude, James
And Mike, Jonathan, Anders, Kirk,
Roger, Aurora, Aum Ra, ...
Some people are constituted
So that they and we be most fulfilled.
August 31, 2025
