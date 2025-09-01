Sept. 1 2025

Music that ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, and HERMAN LEBEAUX for my poem of yesterday about TIM GREEN is very beautiful, elegant and powerful, I think. LOOKING FORWARD to our Show Wednesday afteroon, 2:00 to 3:00, in the Mint Theater of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, sponsored by the Jazz Foundation of America. (Thanks to DV for setting this one up, and to PETR for coming through!)

Be with us if you can!

