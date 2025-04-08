"Sacrificing Us." From the DVD '9/11 Guilt'. The 'Financiers behind 9/11' can only "go from one War to the next to sustain basically irrational and destructive economic-engine."

April 8, 2025

As we approach the 18th Anniversary of the San Diego Citizens’ Grand Jury on “ ‘9/11’ “ (April 14, 2007 in the San Diego State University’s Aztec Center Student-Union Building) and as we more “hundred and thousands” sacrificed in the Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East for the same ‘Financiers’ and their maniacally “destructive economic-engine”, we may want to brace ourselves by identifying Criminals and preparing to finally ACT against the fates they intend for us.

On the warm weeknight of August 22, 2005, within the high wooden walls of 1935’s Humanist Hall in downtown Oakland, California, JIM HOFFMAN and I gave presentations for the video-cameras of our Co-Producer CELESTINE STAR and our colleague KEN JENKINS. We taped in order to have something for sure that could be shown to the second edition of a Los Angeles Citizens’ Grand Jury on the Crimes of September 11, 2001, the second effort there again led by LYNN PENTZ, KATHLEEN ROSENBLATT and CHRIS CONDON. Jim, titular Chief Invesigator for the second Grand Jury planned for Los Angeles, spoke in a Slide-Show drawn from thousands of images and thousands of pages on his three Websites, wtc7.net, 911research.net, and 911review.com. I spoke as titular Chief Prosecutor spoke from notes, an outline, and remindful images and tried to imagine a Grand Jury in the Hall then occupied by only Celestine and Ken. You’ll notice many pauses and “um’hhs” as I speak in this closing passage of my arguments to the invisible.

Our presentations are the main stuff of a DVD that we three at last edited to completion in December 2005, one month before I left the San Francisco Bay Area for Common Ground in New Orleans.

Enjoy, I hope, and please pass along your what you think.

