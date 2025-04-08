Playback speed
Share post
"Sacrificing Us." From the DVD '9/11 Guilt'. The 'Financiers behind 9/11' can only "go from one War to the next to sustain basically irrational and destructive economic-engine."

Further, says Chief Prosecutor for the Los Angeles Citizens' Grand Jury on 9/11. "They can only sustain themselves through sacrificing us." We saw over 2000 "innocent people" killed in Manhattan then.
Don Paul
Apr 08, 2025
Transcript

April 8, 2025

As we approach the 18th Anniversary of the San Diego Citizens’ Grand Jury on “ ‘9/11’ “ (April 14, 2007 in the San Diego State University’s Aztec Center Student-Union Building) and as we more “hundred and thousands” sacrificed in the Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East for the same ‘Financiers’ and their maniacally “destructive economic-engine”, we may want to brace ourselves by identifying Criminals and preparing to finally ACT against the fates they intend for us.

On the warm weeknight of August 22, 2005, within the high wooden walls of 1935’s Humanist Hall in downtown Oakland, California, JIM HOFFMAN and I gave presentations for the video-cameras of our Co-Producer CELESTINE STAR and our colleague KEN JENKINS. We taped in order to have something for sure that could be shown to the second edition of a Los Angeles Citizens’ Grand Jury on the Crimes of September 11, 2001, the second effort there again led by LYNN PENTZ, KATHLEEN ROSENBLATT and CHRIS CONDON. Jim, titular Chief Invesigator for the second Grand Jury planned for Los Angeles, spoke in a Slide-Show drawn from thousands of images and thousands of pages on his three Websites, wtc7.net, 911research.net, and 911review.com. I spoke as titular Chief Prosecutor spoke from notes, an outline, and remindful images and tried to imagine a Grand Jury in the Hall then occupied by only Celestine and Ken. You’ll notice many pauses and “um’hhs” as I speak in this closing passage of my arguments to the invisible.

Our presentations are the main stuff of a DVD that we three at last edited to completion in December 2005, one month before I left the San Francisco Bay Area for Common Ground in New Orleans.

Enjoy, I hope, and please pass along your what you think.

" '9/11' " and Great People: The 2007 Citizens' Grand Jury at San Diego State University Indicts 16 for 'Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder' on September 11, 2001

Don Paul
·
September 16, 2023
" '9/11' " and Great People: The 2007 Citizens' Grand Jury at San Diego State University Indicts 16 for 'Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder' on September 11, 2001

Thanks and praises once more to the 23 volunteers who made up the San Diego Citizens' Grand Jury on April 14, 2007! Your courage and the perspicacity in your Presentments let the public see deeply into crimes of 9/11/01.

Los Angeles IndyMedia on the San Diego Citizens' Grand Jury.

Two from the LiveMusic YouTube Channel 9/11: A Physical Education

Excerpt from KEVIN RYAN's Video for the San Diego Citizens' Grand Jury

One on Substack, SEAN PADRAIG MCCARTHY, who asserts that '9/11 Is the Litmus Test'

$ean's Newsletter
9/11 is the Litmus Test
How can we know who to trust…
Read more
4 years ago · 82 likes · 6 comments · Sean Padraig McCarthy
