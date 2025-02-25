Readings Against Fascism. #1. Of SAPS and GATTS, the DOGE and USAID, David Rockefeller and Elon Musk.

This EXCERPT from 2002’s book “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State begins on page 73 of The World Is Turning , as FOFS is reprinted in the latter (late 2008) book.

‘We should here take a preliminary moment to note the history of some the United States’ ruling-class families.

We should note a representative few of the appalling schemes and partnerships--partnerships using Wars, Governments and fascists--by which these families have profited in the 20th century. This preliminary review of conspiracies will help us to understand, I believe, “ ‘9/11.’ ”

We should then proceed to seeing how the World Trade Center got built.

Like their partners and/or relatives the Roosevelts, Duponts, Harrimans, Warburgs, ... , the Rockefeller and Bush families are long-time players for global power.

Let’s start with one telling fact. Both John D. Rockefeller Jr. (father of David and Nelson), and Prescott Bush, (grandfather of our selected President and father of George Herbert Walker Bush), materially aided the National Socialist Party of Germany, Hitler’s Nazis, in the 1920s and 1930s and into World War II through businesses such as the Chase Bank and Standard Oil of New Jersey (Rockefeller) and the Hamburg-Amerika Shipping Line and the Silesian American Corporation (Bush).

The Rockefellers’ Chase Bank solicited accounts in Nazi France as late as 1944.

In 1941 Prescott (“Press”) Bush, a nominal Republican, and his partner Averill Harriman, a Democrat, bought controlling interest in the Silesian-American Corporation from their partner, Fritz Thyssen, Thyssen the main financier of Nazis’ seizure of power and author of a book titled I Paid Hitler. The Silesian-American Corporation continued to operate in Nazi-occupied Poland. Partly a mining company, the S-A Corp. availed itself of the increasing, mostly Jewish slave-labor at a nearby “ ‘Camp’ ” known as Auschwitz. Prescott Bush, a Republican, and his partner, W. Averill Harriman, a Democrat, thus profited from said slave-labor till the S- A. Corp.’s assets and those of other holdings of theirs (the Union Banking Corporation one) were seized under the United States’ Trading with the Enemy Act in 1942.

These few facts may help ordinary, intelligent and compassionate people better understand what other facts about the construction and destruction of the World Trade Center Towers suggest or mean. Later--in ‘Lords of the “New World Order” ’--we’ll scan a history of U.S. ruling-class families over a span of more than a century, beginning with the Spanish-American War, focusing on members of the Bush and Rockefeller clans.

In 1952 Prescott Bush was elected to be a U. S. Senator from Connecticut. For the next 8 years “Press” (so he was addressed in 1937 by his and Harriman’s attorney with Nazis, John Foster Dulles, the United States’ Secretary of State between 1952-60) was a regular golf-partner of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the General who commanded U.S. forces in Europe during World War II.

During the exact middle of this decade, the 1950s, David Rockefeller, the youngest son of John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and the grandson of the United States’ first billionaire, became Chairman of his family’s Chase Bank. David, born in 1915, already was known among his peers as wonderfully capable. He was working with great diligence and industry to make Manhattan south of Wall Street a new financial center of the world. In 1956 he formed the Downtown- Lower Manhattan Association, packing it with financiers from old wealth such as S. Sloan Colt of Banker’s Trust, Henry S. Morgan of Morgan Stanley, and Robert Lehman of Lehman Brothers.

By 1961 David, the youngest son, the banker and builder, had erected a 60-story headquarters for his newly merged Chase and Manhattan Banks on a single block of Cedar Street. One Chase Plaza was the first skyscraper in lower Manhattan in a generaton. For it to flourish optimally--for the whole new Manhattan of global financing and projection that he envisioned to flourish optimally--David Rockefeller needed a nexus of similar institutions nearby. He needed ... a World Trade Center--something that would outsize and outdo other Centers that Rockefellers had previously built.

David’s brother Nelson, born in 1908, the second-eldest of five brothers, had kindred ambitions. In 1958 Nelson was elected Governor of New York over W. Averill Harriman, the former partner, we know, of Prescott Bush, George Herbert Walker, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

This same year, David announced and the New York Times endorsed a Lower Manhattan Plan that would put a World Trade Center on 20 square blocks of the East Side, displacing the Fulton Fish Market and the Washington Produce Market.

In 1961 the WTC’s prospective site shifted westward, as the State of New York’s Port Authority assumed control of the project and the Port Authority acquired the Hudson Tubes that would subsequently transport PATH trains to and from New Jersey. 16 square blocks that then featured a bustling community of electronics’ retailers (“Radio Row”), restaurants, markets, and clothing-stores, were to be razed for “ ‘redevelopment.’ ”

Other “ ‘urban renewal’ ” would remove the Fulton Fish Market and the Washington Produce Market from lower Manhattan. Shipping that employed thousands of skilled laborers would also be taken away. Instead, New York City would have a project of ‘ “catalytic bigness” ‘ (David Rockefeller), the World Trade Center, in the district that was ‘ “the heart pump of the capital blood that sustains the free world” ‘ (Warren Linquist, David Rockefeller’s lead aide).

Eric Darton’s Divided We Stand, a book that’s subtitled A Biography of New York’s World Trade Center, summarizes the final development: ‘The project took seven years and a billion dollars to build. It needed immense political muscle, supplied by David Rockefeller at the Chase Manhattan Bank and his brother Nelson, then governor of New York, who stocked one tower with state office workers when the building failed to attract clients.’

Most vitally, risk-free subsidization from the State of New York (Nelson was re-elected Governor in 1962 and 1966, outspending his opponents at least 2 to 1) let the WTC-project push through economic ups and downs, lawsuits and protests. State Supreme Court and City Planning Commission decisions also furthered it.

The one billion dollars was taken from public funds without the public’s authorization. As Mario Cuomo told a radio-interviewer in 1996 (when he was no longer Governor of New York), a Public Authority is ‘ “something above democracy, absolutely, that’s why it was invented by politicians, to keep the people away from the operation, and to insulate the politicians.” ’

Sixty-two workers died in accidents during the Twin Towers’ construction.

In 1973 Governor Nelson Rockefeller dedicated the new World Trade Center and moved 20,000 New York State workers into the vacancy of Tower Two.

In 1973, too, with the United States losing its war on the ground in Vietnam, David Rockefeller, advised by future or then National Security Advisors Zbignew Brzezinski and Henry Kissinger, founded the Trilateral Commission.

The Trilateral Commission was like an international version of the Downtown-Lower Manhattan Association.

It was also like a supranational version of the Council on Foreign Relations that has shaped the U. S. since its founding by bankers and industrialists in 1921.

Executives from Corporations, Government and academia made up the Trilateral Commission along with European nobility. Men from nations in the industrialized North (the U.S., Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada) dominated the Commission’s membership. The Trilateral Commission divided the “ ‘free world’ “ into three regions for “ ‘development.’ ”

David Rockefeller wrote then: ‘Broad human interests are being served best in economic terms where free market forces are able to transcend national boundaries.’

The Trilateral Commission’s premise was, however, a lie.

The basic concept of ‘free market forces’ is a lie--another form of ‘Big Lie’, whether it’s voiced consciously or not.

‘Free market forces‘ have nothing to do with the ability of Western economies to take more each year in interest from Southern nations’ debts than the principal of said debt.

As capitalism depends on exploitation, money-lending and speculation to sustain itself (through Banks, Exchanges of commodities and stocks), it depends on brutal and material power (through legislative bodies, Police, Sheriffs and international Armed Forces) to carry on its inequities.

The forced, worsening imbalance between Northern and Southern nations’ economies means that Southern nations’ revenue from resources (oil, bananas, bauxite, coffee, copper, diamonds, gas,

gold ... manganese, nickel, titanium, zinc, ...) and their people's 12- hours-a-day labor are ultimately cost-free to their exploiters. It means that these nations and their peoples can never escape debt. That is, their people can never escape the crushing, grinding, distorting pressures of poverty.

The supranational exploiters’ methods are thus to me worse than local mafias. The supranational exploiters and their means never let a farm or shop or workers and families gain a penny or peso against debt.

They have old and new Laws on their side. Their methods of loan- sharking, theft and degradation are sanctioned by international Agreements (the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade or

G.A.T.T., the North American Free Trade Agreement or N.A.F.TA.) that are never put to a vote by the working people they affect.

Further, supranational groups (the World Trade Organization foremost) have sought more and more to ‘transcend’ any control by local or national Governments.

These groups want to be a law among themselves.

They want, in fact, return to a feudal order that will be extended across continents.

Their intentions are at best arrogant and mistaken, blinded by their removes from the poverty, suffering and rebellion that their further, depriving means--such as the International Monetary Fund’s ‘Structural Adjustment Programs’ (SAPs)--engender in billions of working families worldwide.

Their markets are NOT ‘free’, their trade is NOT ‘fair’, and their ‘neo-liberal’ New World is really an old one. Their world is of neo- colonial imperialism: A New World for Corporate Empires.

David Rockefeller, for one, he who’s now 86, he the “unelected if indisputable chairman of the American establishment”, he who still sits “at the hub of a vast network of financiers, industrialists, and politicians whose reach encircles the globe”, he one of the most capable, confident and powerful beings of his generation, used the same anti-democratic methods to get the World Trade Center built as he’s used to direct the course of all humanity over the past 50 years.

And yet David Rockefeller's methods, his game, we’ll see, isn’t working for even his grandchildren and their grandchildren.’