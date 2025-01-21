MLK Jr. Always, Excerpt #3 "We're marching and striking and fighting for you / [...] Dr. King! All of God And it's thanks to you / Dr. King! All of good And it's thanks to you / Dr. King! [...]

January 20, 2025

Basic info for all 3 Excerpts today. The song “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” came to me on this Day of January 2008, when Public Housing residents were struggleing to keep their home in this city.

A band of MARIO ABNEY, GENE HARDING, TOM WORRELL, KALIQ WOODS and I recorded it in early March 2015 with engineer RICK G. NELSON’s at this Marigny recoridng Studio. Later MATT CLARK added Banjo and ZACK KNEWSTUB added Keyboards. In April the new-to-New Orleans COLE WILLIAMS gave us his incandescent vocals to the song.

January of 2023, while MARYSE and I were in a Tampa, Florida, hotel-room en route to visiting Mme.. FRANCK PAUL (“Amine”) and CLAUDE HECTOR in Miami, something bid me to process the song further through a Fine Tooth Comber in the Audacity freewere. That DPFTC version is the one you hear in the three Excerpts here.

The full “Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone” can be heard on Bandcamp.

A pretty documented and—I hope—properly extolling and revealing piece is up in the Big Trunk of the donpaulwearerev.com website. With 24--count 'em--Links.

“Dr. King Shines On Good For Everyone”, Excerpt #3

[…]

We're marching and striking and fighting for you



Till we win the Dream that you spoke high

Till we win the Life that you spoke high

Till we win those Rights for everyone

Till we win that Life for everyone



Dr. King!

All that's good comes from God

And we can serve for you

We're marching and striking and fighting for you

Your shining, soulful, angry Light

Still shines on good for everyone



Dr. King!

All of God

And it's thanks to you

Dr. King!

All of good

And it's thanks to you

Dr. King!

We all can serve

And it's thanks to you





Thank you--Thank you--Thank you!

The song was recorded n New Orleans at Rick G. Nelson's Marigny Studio in sessions of 2015. I mastered it with David Farrell in January 2020. And now the FTC remastering of today.



MUSICIANS

Mario Abney, trumpet

Matt Clark, banjo and guitar

Gene Harding, drums

Zack Knewstub, Fender Rhodes

Rick G. Nelson, bass

Don Paul, melodies, rhythms, vocal

Cole Williams, vocal

Kaliq Woods, clarinet

Tom Worrell, piano

From the 2021 Tribute on the We Are Revolutions website—