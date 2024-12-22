"Lekol Toupatou Will Be Part of the Future of Haiti."

Dec 22 2025
MARIE-JO POUX, former Pediatric Nurse in Brooklyn and Cincinnati and founder of the Foyer Espoir Pour les Enfants (F.E.P.E.) orphanage in the Lower Delmas district of Port-au-Prince, November of 2009, tells us about her “teacher” in the early 1960s, MARIE MARTHE BALIN FRANCK PAUL, and that teacher’s ‘Lèkol Toupatou’ (School Everywhere in Haitian Kréyol) program for tuition-free literacy through Video Lessons across Haiti.
Six years ago, June 2018, MARIE-JO and MARIE-MARTHE stand with Mme. FRANCK PAUL’s colleague MIREILLE CHERY ANTOINE outside the Hall hosting Graduation ceremonies for Age-Groups of Students at Ecole Foyer Espoir in the Delmas district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Marie-Jo was then age 70 and her “teacher” in the early 1960s was 82.
0:20—”She was very determined for you to learn.”
0:34—”When I began to do the work that I’m now doing, I felt her fingerprints […] Teachers contribute a great, great deal to your outcome in life.”
1:08—”One of the programs that she created is what they call Lèkol Toupatou.”
1:52—”Lékol Toupatou will be part of the future of Haiti […] I hope that other people will take it up and bring it to all the corners of Haiti.”
2:15 (D.P.)—”Her desire forvever, since she was age 17 and began to teach in the Haitian countryside, was to somehow let all Haitians learn to read and write.”
3:05 (MARIE-JO) “I will do my best to assist, as long as I live.”
Below, two photos by JEAN BAPTISTE OLIVIER, now 21, who was a young student among the FEPE orphans when SUFC met him in 2014.