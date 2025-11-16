'It Must Be Love (Word Passed Down through Forbidden Radio'. Recorded with KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE.

Nov 16 2025

Dear Friends,

Here’s the third poem in THANKS and PRAISES, Poems and Songs, Book One.

In October 2012 recent contacts with Chuck Kinder and John Sinclair moved me to write about them. One never knows what will come out when subjects touch you deeply—what will ring out and spill over—coming to this poem’s last part and its unbidden choruses and lines.

God and Gods bless both these guys like they blessed us!

July 24, 2014, ‘It Must Be Love’ was the closing Track of 16 that KIDD JORDAN on Tenor Saxophone and MORIKEBA KOUYATE on Kora recorded with Rick G. Nelson at Rick’s Marigny Studio, two hours, 5:00 to 7:00 of New Orleans’ Summer evening. I felt that both musicians wrested their utmost in this last Track of our session. Earlier that day, 11:00 to 4:)0, I’d recorded 23 Tracks solo voice, with percussion or without, with Rick and the videographer raised in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward and educated at SUNO in Baton Rouge, Aristide Phillips. Big day!

The 16 Tracks became Kidd’s and Morikeba’s album Women Center Earth, Sea, and Sky,

It’s Kidd’s and Morikeba’s and my version that you hear here. The newest writing of “It Must Be Love” I did today.