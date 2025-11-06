ROGER LEWIS, Hour Two, Music, Praise and Interview

Nov 6 2025

NOW the second Hour with Roger, Maryse and me, as broadcast over Beneficient WWOZ this past Monday evening, Nov 3. With much Music and Well-Wishes!

Photos from WWOZ on Oct 3 by CATHIE RUGGIERO! (The Long Haul Is a Labor of Love Worth It)

Music Tracks

DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND excerpts— “Snowball" 1990 “Jungle Blues” 1993 “Unclean Waters” 1999 “Ruler Of My Heart” with Norah Jones 2002 “What’s Goin’ On” with Chuck D 2006

”Use Your Brain” on Tiny Desk Concert 2017 “Talk About Do It” live 2023

ROGER “Little Things” Instrumental whole 2022

ROGER, KIRK JOSEPH, DON PAUL, HERLIN RILEY “Bobee (What A Spirit Walks That Way!)” 2022

DPRAM (Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons) “My Mother’s Spirit Speaks To Me” 2024 “Our Trains Keep A-Comin’” 2024 ‘Marsha’s’ live 2025

Oct 3 2025 with the 84th Birthday Cake at WWOZ in New Orleans. Photo by Cathie Ruggiero.

61:06. Delfeayo Marsalis on teaching “Snowball” to students and calling Roger so that the “Bari sax player ,,,, could hear how it’s actually supposed to sound.”

61:57 “Snowball” from the DDBB’s 1990 album New Orleans.

64:41 Nick Harris, Executive Director of Dillard University’s Community Relations, thanks Roger for preserving New Orleans’ music and culture … so that Dillard is now starting its Jazz Music Studies program.

65:17 Roger: “Thank you very much. I appreciate it…. On “Snowball” that was Efrem Pierre Townes, Hot-Dog we used to call him, on the trumpet-solo.” Efrem joined the DDBB before “My Feet […]” at age “15 or 16” and “pretty much grew up with the band.”

66:07 “Jungle Blues” from the DDBB’s 1993 album Jelly.

68:48 ROGER talks about Jelly Roll Morton

70:11 Donna Poniatowski Sims on the DDBB rehearsing for their 1999 album Buck Jump at her and her husband CHARLIE’S club Donna’s Bar & Grill. About Roger: “One incredible musician … When he got going, clicking on that mouthpiece, nobody could sound like him.” Roger is for Donna the “epitomy” of New Orleans’ wealth of wonderful musicians

Charlie and Donna Poniatowskiy Sims at Donna’s Bar & Grill

70:52 Roger and Maryse on how “wonderful” Monday nights at Donna’s were for musicians and audiences over many years.

72:34 “Unclean Waters” by Kevin Harris from the DDBB’s 1999 album Buck Jump

78:45 Roger tries to determine which two of three Trombone Players for the DDBB around 1999—KEITH “WOLF” ANDERSON or TREVERT “PEANUT” ANDREWS or BIG SAM WILLIAMS—played on “Unclean Waters” MARYSE and try to find KIRK JOSEPH and DAVID FARRELL among our pre-recorded file of birthday-greetings

80:00 KIRK JOSEPH on his “big brother”, Roger

Kirk hugs KIDD JORDAN at the Tribute to Kidd, Nov 1 2019, New Orleans Jazs Museum, as Roger smiles.

80:41 Roger on Kirk, his “partner” in “burning midnight-oil” of practicing, the same age as his oldest son, and in “pulling each other’s chain”

81:23 DAVID FARRELL is happy to call Roger—who “never phones it in”—for whom and the DDBB he’s engineered five records—his friend

David with a few of his Awards, his Studio, February 2022.

81:59 Roger on David getting the sound of the Baritone Saxophone “right” and having “six or seven of those little things” (Grammies) in his studio

82:51 NORAH JONES on her being brought by producer CRAIG STREET to record with the DDBB for the Band’s 2002 album Medicated Magic … and being “pushed by one of the guys” to “feel the pain” in IRMA THOMAS’ 1963 hit, written by ALLEN TOUSSAINT, “Ruler Of My Heart”.

83:34 “Ruler Of My Heart” by Norah and the DDBB

85:33 Roger on wanting Norah to feel the song “even more”—“ ‘Brother of my soul’—that’s deep!”—and on his working with Irma on the 1960s “Chitlin’ Circuit” of the Deep South and then in 1970s’ California.

88:09 “What’s Goin’ On” from the DDBB’s 2006 What’s Goin’ On?

90:50 Roger on trombonist Revert Andrews’ “making that song his own”

91:51 “Use Your Brain” by Roger from 1991 as played by the DDBB on their 2017 NPR “Tiny Desk Concert’

93:42 Roger: Charles Joseph “came up with the title” for Wha’cha Gonna Do With The Rest Of Your Life, the 1991 DDBB album that includes “Use Your Brain”. Full title adds: “To make it right!”—“That’s deep,” Roger says.

95:18 DDBB 2023 live in Buffalo, New York with “Talk About Do It”!

97:38 “Almost out of town” … More LAUGHTER in Live Radio…. Introducing TRAVARI HUFF-BOONE of the current DDBB—“a fantastic young musician,” Roger says, “very serious” as a players and “a very nice fellow”

98:38 Travari on Roger and the inspiration he draws from Roger’s “hauling around that big old Baritone Saxophone” for the 5:00 a.m. Flights—and from Roger’s general energy and watchword of “You got to keep moving!”

100:35 Many THANKS. Thanks in particular to CATHIE RUGGIERO for help in the Control-Room. Thanks by Don to HERMAN LEBEAUX, DON VAPPIE, and LOUIS MICHOT for greetings that running-out-of-time precluded from play over WWOZ this day. Thanks by Roger to all those people “who said such wonderful things about me. It was mind-blowing.”

101:36 DELFEAYO: “Roger Lewis embodies New Orleans. One night after a gig guy tells me … Roger Lewis was the only one look like nothing else he could possibly do was play that Saxophone.

101:50 LAUGHTER and “Delf” as (Roger) “alright, a cool dude.”

SUPPLEMENT to the LIVE SHOW

102:06 DP on coming back in the edited Show’s last 17 or so minutes to “where we started”: to Roger’s “Spirit”

102:45 “Little Things” from Roger’s 2022 album ALRIGHT!, Instrumental whole, with Roger on Piano and Saxophone

Photo by JAKE RICKE for Roger’s 2022 album ALRIGHT!

106:10 Don on Roger often saying that he just wants to make “beautful music”. “Bobee (What A Spirit Walks That Way!)” is another track from ALRIGHT!. With HERLIN RILEY’s opening drum-riff and accompanying voice and Kirk’s bass-line all coming out of “the love that informed that session” in August 2021.

106:40 Opening minute of “Bobee (What A Spirit Walks That Way”, also recorded on Aug 1 2021 at RICK G. NELSON’s Marigny Studio.

Rick G. Nelson, engineer and owner at Marigny Recording Studio in New Orleans, with Roger, Don, Herlin, Kirk, Aug 1, 2021, after Herlin brought his drums-set and vocal to “Bobee”. Photo by Maryse a Book: Cisco Bradley’s Universal Tonality about William Parker.

107:42 MARYSE on what an “inspired” Track. And: Not this, but “That way” (107:58), and more laughter

108:03 Closing 35 seconds of “Bobee […]”

108:39 Birthday-greetings and praise from HERMAN LEBEAUX and DON VAPPIE

110:16 Roger, again: “Music to me is a spiritual thing. I’m trying to make a connection a Power more greater than you or I … Period!”

110:24 “My Mother’s Spirit Speaks To Me, Whispering Of Eternity”with Don Vappie, Kirk Joseph, and Roger Lewis, in the album LOUISIANA STORIES, closing 75 seconds

111:57 Maryse on this “example” of Roger’s expressiveness, soulfulness, musicality and “tapping into the Spirit.”

112:14 LOUIS MICHOT on “one of the most amazing musical experiences of my life…. I just hope to be as active and collaborative as he [Roger] is at his age.

113:11 Opening 1:15 of “Our Trains Keep A-Comin’”, the second-to-last Track of the album and stage-show LOUISIANA STORIES with Roger, André and Louis Michot, Kirk Joseph, Alexey Marti, Don Vappie, and Don Paul.

114:27 Introducing the “last three and a half minutes or so” of the whole DPRAM, Herman LeBeaux included, performing ‘Marsha’s’ in the New Orleans Jazz Museum’s Mint Theater on September 3, 2025.

114:57 Roger, once more, on Music as Spirit.

115:11 ‘Marsha’s’, closing 3:30

118:41 Maryse with final thanks to Roger and his music, to participants for the love that they put into their pieces, and to the ‘dear listener’ out there somewhere.

1:19:34 En