Nov 25 2026

The great DPRAM band here:

ROGER LEWIS Baritone Saxophone

KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone

DON VAPPIE Guitar.

Recorded at Dockside Studio in Milton, Louisiana, July 31, late morning and our first Track of the day, in one Take.

Remastered over several Passes this month. Please hear whether it hits you in the heart.

#2 Worldwide in Jazz & Classical Streams by 2100+ respondents through the PlayMPE platform and service yesterday.

The poem came to me on Christmas Eve of 2014 as I walked out to the Mississippi in its bending between New Orleans and Gretna.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “My Mother’s Spirit Speaks to Me” My mother’s spirit speaks to me, Whispering of Eternity. Framed birds of Asia, Cherry blossoms, Snows of Manitoba Blowing into New Orleans’ Mississippi. Valley of the Rogue and Shakespeare’s Nights too, Cock of a hip to Basie’s beats Twinkling smile both young and old, Twists of the Black, fears of the Brown. Oh, my mother, ashes now five years ago thrown You tell like Dust nothing is past. Light shines though sky. Light shines through earth. How good--how good--how good You’re here--you’re here--you’re here With my new Haitian wife! My mother's spirit speaks to me, Whispering of Eternity. December 24, 2014

