Stands the Human Being

Beautiful Volunteers, 'Suzanne Corley' and 'José Cruz'.
0:00
-4:12

These first two Poems from THANKS and PRAISES, Poems and Songs, Book One, concern two whom I was VERY LUCKY to meet through their volunteering at WWOZ, SUZANNE CORLEY and JOSE CRUZ.
Don Paul
Nov 15, 2025

Nov 15 2025

Here’s how the book-in-progress is looking, today. It will be at least 100 pages and I need to finish it for publication in early December.

.

SUZANNE CORLEY, photo by MIKE MORGAN.

