Beautiful Volunteers, 'Suzanne Corley' and 'José Cruz'. These first two Poems from THANKS and PRAISES, Poems and Songs, Book One, concern two whom I was VERY LUCKY to meet through their volunteering at WWOZ, SUZANNE CORLEY and JOSE CRUZ.Don PaulNov 15, 2025Nov 15 2025Here's how the book-in-progress is looking, today. It will be at least 100 pages and I need to finish it for publication in early December..SUZANNE CORLEY, photo by MIKE MORGAN.RELATEDIntroducing Three Books for this SeasonDon Paul·Nov 13Nov 13 2025Read full story