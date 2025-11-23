Venezuela, New Century, Part One. Superb Music and Powerful Interviews from Caracas. With the BOLIVERIAN YOUTH ORCHESTRA and GUSTAVO DUDAMEL, CAMERATA CRIOLLA, SUSANA BACA, INTI ILLIMANI, and MORE.

Nov 23 2025

Spring of 2019, I wrote two Posts, concerned with then ongoing attempt at a Coup in Venezuela, over on the Flipping the Script Blog of the We Are Revolutions website. The first of these Posts, titled in 2019 ‘Venezuela for Non-Racist Venezuelans.’ , I edited and posted yesterday. It’s title for 2025 is the more graphic and contemporary ‘Venezueala’s “Opposition” Sets Fire to Young Black Men on Streets of Caracas. What ‘Peace’ Means under Maria Machado.’

This Subtack Post of today, Part One of ‘Venezuela: New Century’ from April 7, 2019, is graced by great Music.

It contains Videos of SUSANA BACA of Peru, the BOLIVERIAN YOUTH ORCHESTRA in Caracas led by GUSTAVO DUDAMEL (current Director of the Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra), INTI ILLIMANI and PATRICIO MANNES of Chile (exiles after the CIA-assisted September 11, 1973 Coup that murdered socialist President SALVADOR ALLENDE), and CAMERATA CRIOLLA of Venezeula.

Beautiful and powerful music and voices, I think.

Part One also delivers Interviews by MAX BLUMENTHAL of The Grayzone with open-air Market (Mercado) vendors in Caracas; by RACHEL BOOTHROYD ROJAS and a REDFISH team; and Video also from a delegation to Caracas that includes members of POPULAR RESISTANCE and BLACK ALLIANCE FOR PEACE.

0:00 SUSANA BACA of Peru in an excerpt from “Negra Presuntuosa”

1:05 D P on JUAN GUADIO’s declaration on January 23 of 2019 that he’s the President of Venezuela, never mind that nation’s Constitution and Elections.

Guadio’s Trick to assume Un-Elected Power was orchestrated as you might expect, dear Reader, by the United States’ State Department and first Trump Administration and by key enablers of J G in the World Economic Forum. J G is ‘a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Leadership Forum.’

D P asserts that attacks on the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela “have at their center” altogether a fear in old Colonial Empires that People of Color are gaining the power to “control their own destinies.”

2:09 BOLIVARIAN YOUTH ORCHESTRA of VENEZUELA with GUSTAVO DUDAMEL as Conductor, “Conga de Fuego” by Mexican composer Arturo Martinez. Performed live in 2010.

7:01 D P reviews some History and Realties. They include 41 ‘Interventions’, most of them admitted ‘Invasions’, by the U.S. into Latin America during the 20th century. Other History and Realities reflect empowerment to workers especially by revolutionary Governents in Latin America.

In 1954 the C.I.A. and U.S. State Department, led by Investment-Bankers ALLEN and JOHN FOSTER DULLES respectively, engineered the Military Coup that overthrew the elected Government of Jacobo Arbenz, as Arbenz progressed with land-reform that gave small-farmers and peasants ownership of property to raise their crops.

1. Support by VZ’s Bolivarian Gov. to music and other arts, education and health-care from 1998 onward .

2. The Coup of 2002 that Failed .

This clumsy and conflicted effort by the Ruling Few abducted Hugo Chavez from the Miraflores Palace. Elliott Abrams of the George W. Bush Administration was particularly instrumental in this usurpation of democracy. Its posturing and floundering lasted less than 48 hours. Hundreds thousands of We Masses descended hills of Caracas to the Palace. An Irish TV crew documented the action in their subsequent “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.”

VZ’s current President and former Bus-Driver Nicolas Maduro was on the streets in Caracas to oppose the would-be Coup of 2002.

3. The PetroCaribe program that provided low-cost oil and gas to 14 Caribbean nations from 2005 onward.

4. The Sanctions that began with the Obama Administration .

5. The United States’ Record of invasions and coups “south of the Border” since 1898, totaling at least 41 .

6. The Murder of Chile’s socialist President Salvador Allende on September 11, 1973

(Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s piece is excellent) numbers among the most damaging and shameful acts of this Record. “Such a brutal future is what we have to fight here and now.”

9:35 INTI ILLIMANI of Chile , survivors of the 1973 regime-change and mass murders in Chile, perform “Cancion de Poder Popular” live in 1975.

13:07 D. P. on “lies, lies, lies” … and on how the misrepresentation ff CNN, NPR, Fox News, Washington Post, et cetera—the whole lot of Corporations Empowering Corporations Media, or CECM—aid and abet would-be re-installation of Colonial Empire.

14:09 MAX BLUMENTHAL of The Grayzone talks with consumers and vendors at two Markets with State-subsidized food in Caracas in between CNN claiming that such food is not available and part of the ‘economic and humanitarian crisis.’

18:07 MAX BLUMENTHAL, ABBY MARTIN, ANYA PARAMPIL, NADJA DROST are journalists on the ground in VZ. They can be seen and heard in yesterday’s Post from ‘Stands the Human Being’.

19:33 AUDIO from VIDEO by a Delegation from the United States that included members of Popular Resistance and the Black Alliance for Peace .

The visitors find Central Caracas to have ample food and to be “like a Mall.” The video-makers titled their piece ’The U.S. is trying to create fear to justify an invasion (since the coup failed).’

21:12 Team of Redfish journalists with correspondent RACHEL BOOTHROYD ROJAS the team’s interviewer travels within Caracas soon after Juan Guaido declared himself President

They too find “calm” and “determination” in the “crisis.” Their video is titled ‘The Other Venezuela’.

23:26 PATRICIO MANNS, another survivor of the September, 11, 1973 coup that murdered Salvador Allende, with a song that he wrote before the coup. The song is “ No Cierres Los Ojos ”—“Don’t Close Your Eyes”.

27:23 The BBC on March 4, and the U.S. Public Broadcasting Network on February 27, and D P on why millions in Venezuela are “Chavevistas” and fiercely loyal to President Maduro.

In April of 2018 President Nicolas Maduro awarded 44,000 more Hectares of land to Venezuelan campesinos, making the total so awarded more than 6 million Hectares—or an area about the size of Maryland, Vermont and Connecticut combined—since “the Bolivarian process” began in 1998.