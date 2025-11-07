Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Share post
Transcript

'Play with the Bull' / 'Jugar con El Toro Toro Toro'

Another Poem from and for VENEZUELA, first written there, June 2009.
Don Paul
Nov 07, 2025

Nov 7 2025

‘Play with the Bull’ / “Jugar con El Toro Toro Toro’

Music is picking up,
Folk tune’s Allegro to Presto
Like chase FROM a Bull,
Brunchtime Sunday morning,
In the Centro de Arte of the Estancia
Of Petroleos de Venezuela, S. A..
The P.D.V.S.A. is Venezuela's
Nationalized Oil-Company.
The PDVSA builds classrooms,
Sewer-systems, and more.
The Estancia’s grounds are
Verdura as its enclave's banana-leaves
In downtown Caracas.

With deft-fingered strumming's
Advance, the boy-child on the knee
Of the Mandolin-Player center-stage
For Ensemble Venezuelanos--
This leader deft as a Roma
And round-faced as a Bengali--
Smiles as he dares to pluck
The Mandolin's tight, vibrant, temping strings.
Hastened and hastening--fast yet controlled--
Like the charging and wheeling 
Of an Adept Bull-- “Cha-cha-Pee-Chap’a!”-- 
The Ensemble's Presto moves more couples 
To leave their Mid-Day Sunday chairs.

Antonio Miranda, Chefe
Of Brasil’s National Library
And a Translator of hundreds
Of Ibero-American poets online,
Rises and invites with one arm
The woman beside him. 
They join the growing galaxy of dancers 
Paired to wheel and glide like the Bull.


Antonio’s embrace of old-school grace
Receives Clap-on-the-Back
From Luis Alberto Crespo,
Poet himself and Director of Venezuela’s
Casa Nacional de las Letras Andres Bello 
And thus main host of the 6th annual
Festival Mundial de Poesia that brought us here.
The child and Antonio smile as one.

       Nov 7 2025
       First: June 30, 2009

© 2025 Don Paul
