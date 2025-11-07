Music is picking up, Folk tune’s Allegro to Presto Like chase FROM a Bull, Brunchtime Sunday morning, In the

of the

Of Petroleos de Venezuela, S. A.. The

s Venezuela's Nationalized Oil-Company. The

builds classrooms, Sewer-systems, and more. The Estancia’s grounds are Verdura as its enclave's banana-leaves In downtown Caracas. With deft-fingered strumming's Advance, the boy-child on the knee Of the Mandolin-Player center-stage For

-- This leader deft as a Roma And round-faced as a Bengali-- Smiles as he dares to pluck The Mandolin's tight, vibrant, temping strings. Hastened and hastening--fast yet controlled-- Like the charging and wheeling Of an Adept Bull-- “Cha-cha-Pee-Chap’a!”-- The

Presto

moves more couples To leave their Mid-Day Sunday chairs. Antonio Miranda, Chefe Of Brasil’s National Library And a Translator of hundreds Of Ibero-American poets online, Rises and invites with one arm The woman beside him. They join the growing galaxy of dancers Paired to wheel and glide like the Bull. Antonio’s embrace of old-school grace Receives Clap-on-the-Back From Luis Alberto Crespo, Poet himself and Director of Venezuela’s

And thus main host of the

that brought us here. The child and Antonio smile as one.