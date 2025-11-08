Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'El Yaque Beach' and 'Boys on Their Bicycles'

Two more from Venezuela
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Nov 08, 2025

Nov 8, 2025

‘El Yaque Beach’

Wide-winged birds flap and glide                                                                     
With the wind (Viento)
Over a Caribbean sea
That blends Green and Azul. 

How swift--
		how quick--
				how beautiful 
The muscled, agile limbs—
The determination—
Of Sail-Boarders and Wind-Surfers
(Windsurfismo) 
	Who skim--
				slant--
						fly 
Above the Green/Azul and Breakers
Before El Yaque’s sandy Shore!

Twice as far as—the Sail-Boarders 
Lift and fly on their tablas in the wind—
As Bob Beamon, Carl Lewis, Mike Powell, 
Jose Pedroso and Irving Saladino, ... 
Ever long-jumped!

They twist again, near Shore, to paddle back
Out—North as if North mattered— 
Into their Horizon of sun and sweat and salt,
Their cycles of trying skills in freedom
A flow also, boundlessness unmarked. 

		Nov 8 2025
		First July 2009

‘Boys on Their Bicycles’

Boys on their bicycles                                                                                                      
Pedal fast everywhere.                                                                                   
They race between concrete                                                                              
Stairwells of Caracas’ Barrio 23                                                                           
Like they plunge down Levees                                                                                                                             Next to New Orleans’ Mississippi.                                                              
They ride whatever rail.                                                                                    
They pop Wheelies with one arm waving                                                           
As if they dare to buck Broncos.                                                                     
Their energy appears most dynamic                                                                            
When spaces are closed.                                                                                               
No danger can defeat their imaginations.                                                                           Lifetimes of smokestacks aren’t happening.                                                   
They’re limitless as they can make                                                                   
Any moment.

		Nov 8 2025
		First July 2009

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture