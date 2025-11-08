'El Yaque Beach' and 'Boys on Their Bicycles'

Nov 8, 2025

Wide-winged birds flap and glide With the wind (Viento) Over a Caribbean sea That blends Green and Azul. How swift-- how quick-- how beautiful The muscled, agile limbs— The determination— Of Sail-Boarders and Wind-Surfers (Windsurfismo) Who skim-- slant-- fly Above the Green/Azul and Breakers Before El Yaque’s sandy Shore! Twice as far as—the Sail-Boarders Lift and fly on their tablas in the wind— As Bob Beamon, Carl Lewis, Mike Powell, Jose Pedroso and Irving Saladino, ... Ever long-jumped! They twist again, near Shore, to paddle back Out—North as if North mattered— Into their Horizon of sun and sweat and salt, Their cycles of trying skills in freedom A flow also, boundlessness unmarked. Nov 8 2025 First July 2009