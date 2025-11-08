'El Yaque Beach' and 'Boys on Their Bicycles'

Nov 8, 2025
‘El Yaque Beach’
Wide-winged birds flap and glide
With the wind (Viento)
Over a Caribbean sea
That blends Green and Azul.
How swift--
how quick--
how beautiful
The muscled, agile limbs—
The determination—
Of Sail-Boarders and Wind-Surfers
(Windsurfismo)
Who skim--
slant--
fly
Above the Green/Azul and Breakers
Before El Yaque’s sandy Shore!
Twice as far as—the Sail-Boarders
Lift and fly on their tablas in the wind—
As Bob Beamon, Carl Lewis, Mike Powell,
Jose Pedroso and Irving Saladino, ...
Ever long-jumped!
They twist again, near Shore, to paddle back
Out—North as if North mattered—
Into their Horizon of sun and sweat and salt,
Their cycles of trying skills in freedom
A flow also, boundlessness unmarked.
Nov 8 2025
First July 2009
‘Boys on Their Bicycles’
Boys on their bicycles Pedal fast everywhere. They race between concrete Stairwells of Caracas’ Barrio 23 Like they plunge down Levees Next to New Orleans’ Mississippi. They ride whatever rail. They pop Wheelies with one arm waving As if they dare to buck Broncos. Their energy appears most dynamic When spaces are closed. No danger can defeat their imaginations. Lifetimes of smokestacks aren’t happening. They’re limitless as they can make Any moment. Nov 8 2025 First July 2009