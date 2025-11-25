Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
"Some Rain Tonight" The Chorus: "Crime goes on so long as we keep still x 3 / Sure be time we take control!"
"Some Rain Tonight" The Chorus: "Crime goes on so long as we keep still x 3 / Sure be time we take control!"

Another Track from LOUISIANA STORIES that I remastered over several Passes this November. It was #9 in worldwide Downloads yesterday on the PlayMPE platform's Jazz & Classical Chart.
Don Paul
Nov 25, 2025

“Some Rain Tonight”

Looks like we’re gonna have some rain tonight 
		Wind is skirling, air warm and full 
Oil is spreading like a dark bruise swells 
		Fingers press on dey homes’ window-sills 
		
A’way--A’way we must go
Fight that poison in the Gulf of Mexico 
		Yes indeed, be some rain tonight 

		Crime goes on so long as we keep still 
		Crime goes on so long as we keep still 
		Sure be time we take control 
		
Looks like we’re gonna have some rain tonight 
		Birds’ wings are stuck and they can’t fly 
Dead sea turtles wash up with the tide 
		Louie’s oysters got no place to hide 

		A’way--A’way we must go
Sure can’t dodge that Gulf of Mexico 
		Yes indeed, be some rain tonight 

		Crimes go on so long as we keep still 
		Crime goes on so long as we keep still 
Sure be time we take control 

Looks like we’re gonna have some rain tonight 
		Don’t need more lies under Capitol domes 
		Don’t need more lies selling us cartoons 
		Don’t care who says we can’t have our homes 

		Away--A’way we must go
Fight that poisoning, Gulf of Mexico 
A’way--A’way we must go
Sure can’t dodge that Gulf of Mexico 
		Yes indeed, be some rain tonight 

		Crimes go on so long as we keep still 
		Crime goes on so long as we keep still 
Sure be time we take control. .

Nov 25 2025

The band for “Some Rain Tonight”

ROGER LEWIS Baritone Saxophone

KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone

DON VAPPIE Banjo and Guitar

HERMAN LEBEAUX Drums-Set

ALEXEY MARTI Congas and Cajon

LYNN DRURY Vocal

We recorded in the Marigny Studio, New Orleans, with RICK G. NELSON and ADAM KEIL as our Engineers in March and April 2024 and then at Dockside Studio in Acadiana on July 31.

The song came to me one Saturday night of May, three or so weeks after British Petroleum’s Deepwater Horizon semi-submersible Drilling-Platform exploded, burned and sank about 40 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Millions of gallons of Light Crude spewed into the Gulf, every day, as the oil was “spreading like a dark bruise swells.”

LYNN DRURY!

