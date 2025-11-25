"Some Rain Tonight" The Chorus: "Crime goes on so long as we keep still x 3 / Sure be time we take control!"

“Some Rain Tonight”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Looks like we’re gonna have some rain tonight Wind is skirling, air warm and full Oil is spreading like a dark bruise swells Fingers press on dey homes’ window-sills A’way--A’way we must go Fight that poison in the Gulf of Mexico Yes indeed, be some rain tonight Crime goes on so long as we keep still Crime goes on so long as we keep still Sure be time we take control Looks like we’re gonna have some rain tonight Birds’ wings are stuck and they can’t fly Dead sea turtles wash up with the tide Louie’s oysters got no place to hide A’way--A’way we must go Sure can’t dodge that Gulf of Mexico Yes indeed, be some rain tonight Crimes go on so long as we keep still Crime goes on so long as we keep still Sure be time we take control Looks like we’re gonna have some rain tonight Don’t need more lies under Capitol domes Don’t need more lies selling us cartoons Don’t care who says we can’t have our homes Away--A’way we must go Fight that poisoning, Gulf of Mexico A’way--A’way we must go Sure can’t dodge that Gulf of Mexico Yes indeed, be some rain tonight Crimes go on so long as we keep still Crime goes on so long as we keep still Sure be time we take control. .

Nov 25 2025

The band for “Some Rain Tonight”

ROGER LEWIS Baritone Saxophone

KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone

DON VAPPIE Banjo and Guitar

HERMAN LEBEAUX Drums-Set

ALEXEY MARTI Congas and Cajon

LYNN DRURY Vocal

We recorded in the Marigny Studio, New Orleans, with RICK G. NELSON and ADAM KEIL as our Engineers in March and April 2024 and then at Dockside Studio in Acadiana on July 31.

The song came to me one Saturday night of May, three or so weeks after British Petroleum’s Deepwater Horizon semi-submersible Drilling-Platform exploded, burned and sank about 40 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Millions of gallons of Light Crude spewed into the Gulf, every day, as the oil was “spreading like a dark bruise swells.”