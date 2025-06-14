Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'Hortencia'

Remembering another who was immigrant within her own Nation, Brasil.
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Jun 14, 2025
Share
Transcript

		Hortencia

Hortencia's face changes 
In flashes and guises.
Her eyes and teeth gleam
Like Indians' arrows.

With laughter vibrato
Like a charming child's.
Hotencia leans over social
Tables to stir talk.

Above the hotel room's phone,
Though, Hottencia's brow creases
With compassion as a paitent
She's called tells the psicilogo his problems.

Her clothes for the street
Display many pockets,
Her boots like a Governor's--
Or, bettter yet, a buccaneer's.
About her apartment, though,
Hortencia pads barefoot,
Stout, her skin of cocoa-butter brown,
Like an Indian in the forest.

				First version July 1983

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Don Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture