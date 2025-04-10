Federal Reserve System & Council on Foreign Relations--Slide-Show of Their 92 Years of Debts-Making Wars and Thefts

April 10, 2025

As JIM HOFFMAN and CELESTINE STAR and I progressed—pretty much every evening between September and November of 2005—in assembling the “9/11 Guilt: The Proof Is in Your Hands” DVD, the desirability of offering history behind Thieving Financiers’ need for “acts of terror”—such as their operatives’ sinking of the Maine and Lusitania and their enabling the Big Lies of “ ‘Pearl Harbor’ “ and the “ ‘Gulf of Tonkin’ Incident’ "—and these Families of Devils’ need for consequent Wars became more and more evident.

Who and What were behind false-flag “ ‘Attacks’ " such as “ ‘9/11’ ” How were they organized? What were their instruments of power? What might be these Families of Devils’ end-game behind such a history of Mass-Murdering civilians to start Wars? Who and What were behind such a real War of Terror over many decades?

So I undertook the further assembly, the Slides that you can see above—Slides that try to encompass essences of the United States’ private Central Bank, the Federal Reserve System, secretively legislated during Christmastime 1913, and its companion, the Council on Foreign Relations, crafted into place eight years later and including many of the principals involved in the FRS.

You may remember that Peter G. Peterson was Chairman of both the Council on Foreign Relations and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on 9/11/01. Peter G. Peterson was also then Chairman of the ‘mergers and acquisitions’ firm The Blackstone Group. Peterson co-founded the Group in 1985 with Steven Schwartzman after they left Lehman Brothers. The Blackstone Group took over the main Mortgage for World Trade Center Building 7in 2000. It and other Mortage-Holders for WTC 7, the General Motors Assurance Corporation and Bank of America Securities, and WTC 7’s developer Larry Silverstein were thus the recipients of a $786 Million Insurance Pay-Out … following the transparently obvious Controlled Demolition of WTC 7 on 9/11/01.

Schwartzman is current CEO of the firm now simply named Blackstone. Schwartzman was the main fund-raiser toward tens of millions Dollars from Wall Street and the City of London for Donald Trump in 2024.

He was also among those WEF Partners who interviewed Trump via Internet from the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland this past January. Schwartzman’s role as evident controller of Trump is highlit is this Stands The Human Being Post of January 22, 2025.

Eight years earlier, Schwartzman was named by Trump Chair of the United States’ Strategic and Policy Forum in 2017.

Schwartzman’s co-founding Partner in the Blackstone Group, Peter G. Peterson, was among the five suspects for whom I sought Indictments for Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder from the Los Angeles Citizens’ Grand Jury in the theatrical proceedings of the 9/11 Guilt DVD—David Rockefeller, Larry Silverstein, Dick Cheney, and George W. Bush the other four.

Please see below for what I consider to be Highlights from the Slide-Show of 2005 about the United States’ private Central Bank, the Federal Reserve System, as the FRS still robs and misdirects us in 2025.

Next Post will detail how the FRS and CFR coordinated to cause and profit from the Great Depression and World War II … just as they may be seen to bring the Western world a “recession’ and more or Wars in 2025. Leave ‘em! Show ‘em!