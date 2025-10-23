Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Empires Crash in the Lights of Dawn--Video Reading

Madagascar, Morocco, Nepal, Indonesia, London, Paris, Chicago, ... Millions Turn Out to Resist and Topple Banksters' Plans for a Neo-Colonial, Techno-Fascist, White-Supremacist, Old 'New World Order'
Don Paul
Oct 23, 2025
Transcript

Empires Crash in the Lights of Dawn

Courtesy website of Joe Pellegrino and his page ‘The Scramble for Africa.

Coltan miners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018.
Erik Prince, founder of convicted mercenary outfit Blackwater Security, in Ecuador.

Robot Café in Nairobi, Kenya.
Kenyans protest poverty and explloitation and anti-democratic rule, July 7 2025

Protests by tens of thousands rock Madagascar, Nepal, Morocco, Indonesia, Angola in Summer and September 2025.
Madagascar’s new Military rule aligns with the Alliance of Sahel States for independence from France, the International Monetary Fund, the World Economci Forum … Neo-Colonial / White Supremacist / Techno-Fascism altogether. Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia unite in Trade.
Protests grow in London, Paris, Chicago.
Meanwhile, Burkina Faso builds a Canal for its farmers and Roads and Bridges made of used tires.

