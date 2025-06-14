Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The Dancer under Wraps Two pair of shoes In her kitchen Are made of wood, Simple shoes with brilliant straps Like rubies, diamonds or tiara, Fitting for a ballerina, The dancer under wraps. Her blood father Was a Moise-hearted aviator. Who flew from Haiti to Germany In the 1930s. The father who adopted her Was Haiti's Ambassador To Mexico and Great Britain Before he fled the Papa Doctor Duvalier's regime. What a fountain is her laughter! How it rumbles and quakes and peals. What a marvel her compassion! Almost she cries With both laughter and compassion. How quickly she can move, Fast as a pulling guard Or a Gauguin brushstroke, Erect as a crane's steps Flying across water. A child so bold as to declare At age three: "My mother Made me this dress and I love it!" A child taken places, hearing voices Of Tontin Macoute raised with threats and guns Outside darkened windows, A child sheltered across continents Without a choice in the matter. Someone who came to ask Why and how the Church is so rich. If her skin was a lake, If her voice was a mother's whispering or a flute ("Kwame'! Oh, Kwame'! ..."), if her arms Were the smoothest cocoa and bread-fruit, If her eyes were themselves pools of dancing darkness, She would still be as the sunrise by your pillow.