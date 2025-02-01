Playback speed
"You Made Me Love You", #3 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1, 2025. From the album Fat's Snake Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.

DHYANI, JOHN BAKER and more helped this song in the Guerrilla Euphonics studio of mid-town Oakland, CA, early 1995.
Don Paul
Feb 01, 2025
February 1, 2025

At least two women inspired this song in the early 1990s. They told me their dreams.

As Shakespeare knew well as anyone: Women’s dreams are enriching. Women’s dreams are humane, Recall Cordelia, Ophelia, Desdemona. (Of course we also have Lady MacBeth, but then her heart underwent a wracking change.)

JOHN BAKER wrote the music for this song from my melody. DHYANI played Guitar. MARTY HOLLAND was on Electric Bass. Vince Littleton played Drums-Set.

And that was It.

“You Made Me Love You”

You made me love you
You told me your Dreams
The curious Serpent
Like Laughter Marine

And suddenly I realized 
You’d been with me a While
Come over here, darlin’
We’ll Cup and we’ll Smile

We’ll go down that Pathway
Two-ooh can Climb
We’ll curl and we’ll glisten
Like Dam-Ba-La.

You made me love you
You told me your Dreams
[…]

from an Album by Don Paul and X Bands, Fat Snake’s Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.

with JOHN BAKER Piano, DHYANI DHARMA MAS Guitars, MARTY HOLLAND Electric Bass, and VINCE LITTLETON Drums-Set. Recorded at Guerrilla Euphonics in downtow Oakland, CA, early 1995, with MYLES BOISEN and/or JOHN HELLER as Engineer. Produced and mixed by DP. Edited by DP and JOHN BAKER at his Shake ‘N’ Bake Studio in the Outer Mission. Mastered by DP and TERBO TED at his Yellow Brick Submarine Studio in West Oakland. DPFTC (DonPaulFineToothComber) process through the Audacity freeware this afternoon, Feb. 1, 2025/

I LOVE John’s chord-progressions here. I LOVE his and DHYANI’s delicacy in their playing and likewise the sensitivity of MARTY and his overtones and VINCE’s steady, apr beats.

From a quite VARIOUS Album, that Fat Snake’s Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.

The three love songs are all published in the 2002 book, Flares, for which MATT GONZALEZ wrote the Foreword.

Matt’s Foreword can be found on his Website HERE.

Don Paul
