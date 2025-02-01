"You Made Me Love You", #3 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1, 2025. From the album Fat's Snake Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.

February 1, 2025

At least two women inspired this song in the early 1990s. They told me their dreams.

As Shakespeare knew well as anyone: Women’s dreams are enriching. Women’s dreams are humane, Recall Cordelia, Ophelia, Desdemona. (Of course we also have Lady MacBeth, but then her heart underwent a wracking change.)

JOHN BAKER wrote the music for this song from my melody. DHYANI played Guitar. MARTY HOLLAND was on Electric Bass. Vince Littleton played Drums-Set.

And that was It.

“You Made Me Love You”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You made me love you You told me your Dreams The curious Serpent Like Laughter Marine And suddenly I realized You’d been with me a While Come over here, darlin’ We’ll Cup and we’ll Smile We’ll go down that Pathway Two-ooh can Climb We’ll curl and we’ll glisten Like Dam-Ba-La. (Bridge) You made me love you You told me your Dreams […]

from an Album by Don Paul and X Bands , Fat Snake’s Tongue Has Got Talking Heads.

with JOHN BAKER Piano, DHYANI DHARMA MAS Guitars, MARTY HOLLAND Electric Bass, and VINCE LITTLETON Drums-Set. Recorded at Guerrilla Euphonics in downtow Oakland, CA, early 1995, with MYLES BOISEN and/or JOHN HELLER as Engineer. Produced and mixed by DP. Edited by DP and JOHN BAKER at his Shake ‘N’ Bake Studio in the Outer Mission. Mastered by DP and TERBO TED at his Yellow Brick Submarine Studio in West Oakland. DPFTC (DonPaulFineToothComber) process through the Audacity freeware this afternoon, Feb. 1, 2025/

1× 0:00 -2:47

I LOVE John’s chord-progressions here. I LOVE his and DHYANI’s delicacy in their playing and likewise the sensitivity of MARTY and his overtones and VINCE’s steady, apr beats.

The three love songs are all published in the 2002 book, Flares, for which MATT GONZALEZ wrote the Foreword.

Matt’s Foreword can be found on his Website HERE.