'Specially for Dancing #4 'Fade Up to Freedom', closing Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home" on DPRAM's Album and Stage-Show LOUISIANA STORIES.
We go out, We go out where the Album's Track 1, "Louisiana Days, Louisiana Nights", began. With "Freedom / Freedom Here / Freedom here be like nowhere / Freedom here be like nowwhere else."
Don Paul
Jan 29, 2025
Stills from the video shot by DON VAPPIE after DPRAM and our guests Louis and André Michot recorded ‘Colors Changing Color’ in the Dockside Studio. July 31, 2024.

January 29, 2025

The concluding Excerpt from DPRAM’s Track “The Bands Are Bringing Everyone Home” for our Album and Stage-Show LOUISIANA STORIES. You may be moved by how, uh’m, everyone playing here feels each other in nuances and emphases. “Magic!”, as LOUIS repeated in the July 31, 2024 session in Dockside Studio.

LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY is the fitting place for the 2-CD Album and its 20-Page Booklet. Our Education-Minded Parters of STICKING UP FOR CHILDREN in Haiti and Louisiana benefit from Sales of the Album. So far a little into four figures has gone from SUFC to the Partners from Sales and Supporters since last month, December 2024.. We’d like send a lot more! Buy early! Buy often!

Think of it as a Double-Plus! A little somethin’ for LOUISIANA MUSIC FACTORY and its over-three-decades of boosting music and culture. A little somethin’ for Students and Staffs … whose Trains keep a-comin!

Younger students at College Canapé Vert recite during Haitian Flag Day, May 18 2024.

You can see and hear a lot HERE—under the GROW the WHOLE 2024-2025 Tab—more from Students in Haiti who are among Partners of Sticking Up For Children.

And I have to THANK, too, the MANY who are responding to LOUISIANA STORIES.

We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
