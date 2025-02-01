"When I Want To Hold You", #2 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1 2025

February 1, 2025
The specific inspiration for ‘When I Want To Hold You” was a woman of Washington, DC who indeed flashed a ‘sly, quick smile.’ I wrote in on an Airliner. Again DHYANI. DHARMA MAS, the brilliant Buddhist of Nice, France and San Francisco, filled out the music from my skeletal melody and structure. JOHN BAKER is again on Piano. On Drums-Set is The Suspect Many’s most frequent drummer, the greatly adaptable JOHN LAW. Backing vocals—and they SHOULD be more to the fore—are by the trio named JoiJoi—LOUISE ROBINSON, MICHELLE JACQUES, and DARLENE—truly wonderful and expressive singers.
Michelle Jacques, DP, Louise Robinson, and Darlene Spears, recording for the Love Is The Main Flame album at Olde West in San Francisco. Photo likely by CLAUDE PALMER or Engineer PETER ECKART. See the Ur1Light.com website for more from 1990s’ and 21st-century recordings.
GEORGE CREMASHCI is on Fretless Bass and STEVE FUNDY is on Electric Guitar. Their duet on the Song’s Bridge (“See your face / Lovely like Garbo’s / See your face / Pretrty as Ali’s / See your face / Live like Peonies “) and Steve’s soaring outro Solo are things I’m very glad to know. Audio of the Suspect Many-with-JoiJoi version will be ‘inserted’ below—along with, I’m betting, clips generated byt our erstwhile A.I. interpreter. “Little HAI”, I’ve come to call this helper, as he reminds me of Waiters in Japan, workers who are quick to say, “Yes!”, and who try to please with all possible speed. W.A.P.S.
Enough! Again! To the Lyrics.
“When I Want To Hold You”
When that evening sun goes down
And there’s no one else around
That’s when I want to hold you
When I want to hold you
All through the Day
I pause as my thoughts stray
I see your shining hair
I catch your sly, quick smile
That’s when I want to hold you
When I want to hold you
(Piano)
You know that I get tired
Down here with the rest
Business of tests
Like we’re lashed by wires
That’s when I want to hold you
When I want to hold you
See your face
Lovely like Garbo’s
See your face
Pretty as Ali’s
See your face
Live like Peonies
(Fretless Bass and Electric Guitar duet)
In my blood you FUSE
Like a rising TOWER
That’s when I want to hold you
When I want to hold you.
