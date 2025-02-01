"When I Want To Hold You", #2 of Three Love Songs, spoken, on Feb. 1 2025

February 1, 2025

The specific inspiration for ‘When I Want To Hold You” was a woman of Washington, DC who indeed flashed a ‘sly, quick smile.’ I wrote in on an Airliner. Again DHYANI. DHARMA MAS, the brilliant Buddhist of Nice, France and San Francisco, filled out the music from my skeletal melody and structure. JOHN BAKER is again on Piano. On Drums-Set is The Suspect Many’s most frequent drummer, the greatly adaptable JOHN LAW. Backing vocals—and they SHOULD be more to the fore—are by the trio named JoiJoi—LOUISE ROBINSON, MICHELLE JACQUES, and DARLENE—truly wonderful and expressive singers.

Michelle Jacques, DP, Louise Robinson, and Darlene Spears, recording for the Love Is The Main Flame album at Olde West in San Francisco. Photo likely by CLAUDE PALMER or Engineer PETER ECKART. See the Ur1Light.com website for more from 1990s’ and 21st-century recordings.

GEORGE CREMASHCI is on Fretless Bass and STEVE FUNDY is on Electric Guitar. Their duet on the Song’s Bridge (“See your face / Lovely like Garbo’s / See your face / Pretrty as Ali’s / See your face / Live like Peonies “) and Steve’s soaring outro Solo are things I’m very glad to know. Audio of the Suspect Many-with-JoiJoi version will be ‘inserted’ below—along with, I’m betting, clips generated byt our erstwhile A.I. interpreter. “Little HAI”, I’ve come to call this helper, as he reminds me of Waiters in Japan, workers who are quick to say, “Yes!”, and who try to please with all possible speed. W.A.P.S.

“When I Want To Hold You”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When that evening sun goes down And there’s no one else around That’s when I want to hold you When I want to hold you All through the Day I pause as my thoughts stray I see your shining hair I catch your sly, quick smile That’s when I want to hold you When I want to hold you (Piano) You know that I get tired Down here with the rest Business of tests Like we’re lashed by wires That’s when I want to hold you When I want to hold you See your face Lovely like Garbo’s See your face Pretty as Ali’s See your face Live like Peonies (Fretless Bass and Electric Guitar duet) In my blood you FUSE Like a rising TOWER That’s when I want to hold you When I want to hold you.

DHYANI DHARMA MAS Acoustic Guitar, JOHN BAKER Piano, JOHMN LAW Drums-Set, JAMES HENRY Percusssion, GEORGE CREMASCHI Fretless Bass, and STEVE FUNDY Electric Guitar. JOIJOI—LOUISE ROBINSON, MICHELLE JACQUES, and DARLENE SPEARS.

JOHN BAKER and INDIA COOKE, en rapport during performance of “Love Is The Main Flame”, Don Paul and The Suspect Many and India’s New World Trio and four Rebel Poets at the Great American Music Hall, July 1991. Photo by, I believe, TOM MORGAN.