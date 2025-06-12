Video "Is Donald Trump's Assignment to Destroy the U.S.A.?"

June 11, 2025

What we may in reviewing the first five months of Donald Trump’s second Presidency and in particular this past weekend in Los Angeles is that this Salesman/King is working desperately to carry out his masters’ assignment of destroying centuries-old dreams of democracy in our U.S.A.

Earlier Posts on this Substack have pointed to front-row involvement of multi-billionaires in Big Finance and Big Tech within the second Administration of President Donald John Trump. Steven Schwartzman of The Blackstone Group and Elon Musk were leading fund-raisers, contributing hundreds millions Dollars, for Donald Trump in 2024.

Later Posts, one in April and one in May, pointed again to Billionaires and Corporations who were most usurping capacities of the U.S. Government and most adding to their own wealth and powers—Alex Karp and Peter Thiel of Palantire Technologies, a World Economic Forum Strategic Partner, and Elon Musk of Space X, Neuralink, Starlink, Tesla and X.