Today, Song-of-the-Day on All About Jazz. AAJ chose 'The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS' from DPRAM's LOUISIANA STORIES. We're very glad and grateful!

Stands the Human Being
Today, Song-of-the-Day on All About Jazz. AAJ chose 'The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS' from DPRAM's LOUISIANA STORIES.
'That was beautiful," ALEXEY MARTI said when we finished this Track over in Acadiana;s Dockside Studio, July 30 of last year. The music is "Funky beyond Funky', DON VAPPIE wrote after listening later.
Don Paul
Feb 12, 2025
Feb. 12, 2025

The online publication All About Jazz today presents ‘The DREAMERS and the BELIEVERS’ from the Album LOUISIANA STORIES by Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons (DPRAM) as its Song-of-the-Day.

The Track comes from a poem inspired by athletes of the B.I.S.C.I.S. (Brain Injury Spinal Cord Injury Survivors) League, playing on a field with short fences (the Field of Miracles) in New Orleans’s Riverside Park, behind the Audobon Zoo, ‘One languid, lambent evening’ of November 2010.

A friend, FLORENCE ANDRE of Touro Hospital’s Philanthropy, took me there. One team was the DREAMERS and its rival the BELIEVERS. Each team’s uniform-shirt also had B.I.S.C.I.S. embroidered on it. The athletes played in their wheelchairs or with Walkers or canes. Some simply limped as they walked or ran. Their able-bodied aides were named Angels in the Outfield. Fans sharing one Grandstand clapped and cheered, stood and shouted, and some even danced. They were very New Orleans, Black and White. They moved me to recall “that old song”, the one that repeated “They all asked for you.”

The podcast today offers our DPRAM LOUISIANA STORIES’Track with Vocal and as an Instrumental.

The League still has IT going on. I revisited the Field last September. Players and fans remained an almost inexpressible experience.

Revisiting the Field of Miracles

Don Paul
·
October 11, 2024
Revisiting the Field of Miracles

October 11, 2024

Read full story

One fan that September 2024 evening said that Norman was “the first blind man ever to hit an inside-the-park Home Run!”

Of course we hope you DIG the Back-to-Back of the Track that’s offered here!

