"To one Bank, CitiGroup, is to a bail-out" that far exceeds the U.S. Budget for Education and the Environment. The Public is again 'forced to pay International Bankers' gambling debts.'

“You may remember that in the fiscal year 2005 $352 BILLION from U.S. tax-payers went to the F.R,S. as INTEREST on the Debt that this Private Cartel has charged the United States Government over 95 years in 2008, and over 111 years in 2025 … INTEREST charged so that WE may enjoy the privilege of empowering and sustaining F.R.S. with our wealth ... so that these Banks can then lend to us in AMOUNTS OVER NINE TIMES MORE than our Taxes and Government has provided these Banks.

In November 2008 Citigroup, the Corporation that was formed by Citibank's

merger with Traveler's Insurance in 2000, received from the Federal Reserve System and the U.S. Treasury assurance that at least $304 BILLION would go to IT among the $8.6-TRILLION-AND-MOUNT that's been given out to fundamentally bankrupt bettor/ debtor Corporations over the past three months.

Let us pause to contemplate this single fact for its meaning and enormity and

inequity. To one Bank, Citigroup, now is to go a bail-out of $304 billion, an amount more than $122 billion more than the TOTAL of $182 BILLION that U.S. Government spent in 2005 for its and our Department of Education, for our Natural Resources and the Environment, and for Benefis to Veterans of our Armed Forces!

We can no longer abide such iniquities.

We can no longer stand such thievery.

We can no longer sustain such a sapping of ourselves. As Congressperson Louis T.

McFadden of Pennsylvania, a banker himself, told his colleagues in 1934 about the Federal Reserve System: 'There was no national emergency here when Franklin D.

Roosevelt took office excepting the bankruptcy of the Fed--a bankruptcy which has been going on under cover for several years ... '

Louis T. McFadden went on to say in 1934: 'Under cover, the predatory International Bankers have been stealthily transferring the burden of the Fed debts to the people's treasury and to the people themselves. They took the farms and the homes of the United States to pay for their thievery! ... '

McFadden concluded his 1934 speech by reasonably urging: 'Mr. Chairman, I am in

favor of compelling the Fed to pay their own debts. I see no reason why the generalpublic should be forced to pay the gambling debts of the International Bankers.'