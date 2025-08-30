Song "Storms Arise From The Eyes Of Men" with COLE WILLIAMS, MARIO ABNEY, KALIQ WOODS, GENE HARDING, ZACK KNEWSTUB, RICK NELSON, TOM WORRELL, MATT CLARK

August 30, 2025
The band is:
COLE WILLIAMS Vocal MARIO ABNEY Trumpet and Vocal
KALIQ WOODS Clarinet GENE HARDING Drums-Set
ZACK KNEWSTUB Piano TOM WORRELL Piano RICK NELSON Bass, Guitar, Vibes MATT CLARK Banjo and Guitar
Recorded in Rick’s Marigny Studio, March 2, 3, 14 and 24 of 2015. Produced and arranged by DP.
Photos by KIM WELSH, June 2015.
Club Desire, a Club where musicians fabled and valuable as FATS DOMINO and PROFESSOR LONGHAIR and IRMA THOMAS and many more played, unrecovered, unremarked in New Orleans Upper 9th Ward, June of 2015, in the City of New Orleans. Photo with COLE by KIM WELSH.
COLE WILLIAMS, DP, MARIO ABNEY, GENE HARDING, ZACH KNEWSTUB in Genes shotgun-house, June 2025, photo by Kim Welsh.
As printed in the 2015 book Animals Are Always Making Music 2 STORMS ARISE FROM THE EYES OF MEN Storms arise from the eyes of men Who think abuse is not a sin. They do not know that all of God Comes back again. The Levees broke, Canals were overtopped. Water rose and struck like train or plot. The people stood--those who could fled-- Natives yelled from rooftops to be fed For days and nights Of heat, sweat, shit, Thunder and chopping sounds. They then waded, swam and floated Over blocks their families built And came to a place named Superdome And waited in heat, sweat, and shit With their babies helpless on Astroturf. The whole world saw--the whole world gaped-- The whole world asked: "How can this be In America, rich America?" Soon help came from all States and Continents-- One by one, one to one, and ones as one-- To bridge the Bridge and cross the Cross, To lift and heal the hurt and torn, And to do what remains undone. What remains undone in so many Blocks That ancestors builr, Black-scrawled markers above front-porches, Yards, windows, roofs overgrown, Working-class Blacks left out of Road Home And S.B.A. Loans, Rock, Cat, and Smack sold on corners Once of Longshoremen and Grandmothers. And still And still And still they Dance Still they DANCE The colors DANCE Still the colors of Indians Dance The Bands and Second-Lines DANCE Still the walks of Church People Dance!--Dance!--Dance! The Buskers and Street Acrobats Dance--Dance--Dance! Beau-do--Loo-Yah! ...
Share this post