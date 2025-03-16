Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ‘Tim Green’ When he played a Saxophone, Tim Green’s aura became aureole, Ever sincere, bent like a spout, Probing to bring Others their truth. Tim Green was an Artist, So he was SUPPOS’T to “Give—Give—Give”, As Sunny Murray and Milford Graves Followed Charlie and Dizzy In that ‘Be-Bop’ pair’s earlier, seraphic urging of Light. Dizzy Gillespie said Charlie Parker Was “like a laser.” Tim was also an activist. He did what he saw should be done. He gave so that sightless could hear Through WRBH radio in New Orleans. He gave round the world in Tours and off-stage, Blowing for Peter Gabriel and Stevie Nicks, Passing his earnings into WRBH and musician friends, And he gave away instruments To students intent on developing Skills and feeling like his. Tim was NOW wherever, All-in, All-out, Bent like a spout to seek and share, Calling forth from the Stars Volcanoes’ cleansing eruptions, Filling from Rivers and Deltas That leap up at Shackles, Reaching everywhere. “Tim always made the music better,” Johnny and Helen, Cyril and Claude, James and Mike, Anders, Kirk, Aurora, Aum Ra, … said. Tim Green was constituted So that he and we may be fulfilled. October 1, 2024 and March 16, 2025 First August 29 and 30, 2024 for the Celebration of Tim Green

Find out more about TIM over in the Big, Messy Trunk of donpaulwearerevo.com.

Tim Green Day #1, Proclamation at the City of New Orleans in 2015.

Tim’s sister DIANNE GREENRAINEY, PHYLLIS JORDAN, Tim’s brother MARK, and MARYSE at WRBH during ceremony in which this Radio-Station for the Unsighted was named for … TIM GREEN.

Tim, ANDERS OSBORNE and KIRK JOSEPH performing in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Tim with JAMES SINGLETON and MIKE DILLON in video.

MORE, as I say, over in the Big-and-Hard-to-Navigate Trunk HERE.