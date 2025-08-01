"My Old Man" 1990-2017

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Donald John Trump . “It’s amazing. Incredible. The job these guys have done. Spend one hour in any Airport of the Free World and you’ll see my face on all the screens. Give me an A. Me—the best—always—Number One. Give my Team an A, too, a 10, whoever my Team is this week. I’m the most communicating President ever. And I’m the Great Divider. Most people don’t know this, yet, but I’m getting this country so angry and confused and divided that they will want to go to war or surrender. Puerto Rico. Another A. A perfect 10, for me and my Team. It’s more than a month since that Hurricane hit that Island in that big Ocean still there are scarcities of food, of water, of shelter, of medical care, of electricity. We’re getting those people off the field. Puerto Ricans. Off that island. They were balking at paying through more Bonds from my friends, and so off they go. We’re going to work that Island like I’ve never worked an Island before. Big Banks, Tech, we’ll be all over it. We'll make the Spanish look like ... the Spanish. Yeah, I'm funny, too. The funniest President. I can say say any thing about any one. I can call Players who crack each other heads every Sunday sons-of-a-bitches, one of my favorite word, when I’ve never played any kind of Ball at their level. Though I was always the best. Me—the Best—Always—Number One. I can call war-heroes disgraceful. Some people say that my use of these words reflects what I really think about myself—but you, by base, my people, you’ll never believe. You always believe me. Believe me. Number one—Always—the Best—your Friend—Above you—Always—but your Friend—the Billionaire—Me—the Best—Always—Number One. America First! U.S.A.—U.S.A.! I can sell you anything. Look at what I’m doing. With health-care. With the tax-plan. With education. Look at the legislation I want to pass. In ten years I’ll be taking away one trillion and 500 billion dollars in Medicaid and Medicare from the poor, working and retired people of this country. And I don’t care. How can I care. I’ve never been hungry. I’ve never had to worry about money. I can stay six years old forever. Let me tell you. Sometime I look in my 3:00 a.m. soul and I know. Me—Number One—10—Always—the Best—an A. I know, and most people don’t know this yet, but let me tell you: You don’t need me! You don’t need the Banks. You don’t need any of this apparatus. You can be America First. You for yourselves. Always. Number One, all of you! But I know you won’t do that. No, you’ll believe me. Believe me. Believe my lines about our Great Military and the Wicked Few. And how we’re going to win! You, at last, are going to win. And then I bring up Welfare, like Nixon, and get you all so agitated about Race again. I can always get a rise of out my Base by playing on Race. So that we can have a Civil War here—between Races here—and we can have many foreign Wars too. Because—and let me tell you—Banks always want War. War is always Banks way up and out. And they’re my friends. That few. They’re my friends. And me—the Best—Always—Number One—I’m the Wolf here to help them eat you up. I split you up, I chop you up and get you so blinded to your own interests that you go to war or so confused and frustrated that you surrender. Then we eat you up. See the Hair. The Sneer. The Snarl. I’m the Wolf of your nightmares. I chop you up, I split you up, I do my job, and then we eat you up. Our old man Our old man Bites America Bites all Americas Bite all Earth like bone Bites all Earth like bone Our old man Our old man Our old man Stands up for Oil Says save Liberty Defend the Emir A Kingdom pure Ain’t Exxon grand! Ain’t DAPL grand Our old man He still sends Blacks and Browns to sand He's in Afghanistan Still wants Iran Our old man Our old man Gives us Gas and Debt Gives us Guns and Debt Gives us Drugs and Debt Gives us Death and Debt Our old man Our old man Our old man Our old man He'll be that Till he's overthrown Till’s he’s overthrown Till’s he’s overthrown Till we take our world Till we take our world One by one All for one One by one All for one (October 28, 2017)