"My Old Man" 1990-2017

“Our Old Man”
My old man Wears a White crown
My old man He gets around
Says drill this hole Bring up that gold
Cut down that tree You work for me
My old man Calls the Earth his town
This old man With year-round tan
This old man gives guns to hands
Wants back Iran Plus Afghanistan
Sucks from Timbuctu And me and you
This old Mister
Mouth pursed pistol Piranha smile
He points at Sin Then sneaks it in
(November 1990)
Bush 41. “We are embarking on a brave, new era. An era of Peace and Prosperity, Freedom and Democracy. It is a New World Order, and it is a big idea. It is the ideal for Which we’ve been working over Generations. Over centuries of Empire—the British Empire and the French, the Spanish Empire and the Portuguese, the German Empire. All of the Great Nations of the White North and their leading Banks and their incalculable fortunes owe to the labor and resources of hundreds of millions of struggling, suffering People of Color in our former Colonies. These People—Black, Brown, Yellow, mixtures—are potentially rebellious. We must, therefore, forge Agreements that the Rule of our Laws, not the relatively equitable Law of Jungle, shall govern the conduct of Nations and assure a safe and prosperous future for our children.
Kissinger. “The modern, complex world needs global governance. Technologies now at our command reach across Borders continually.We anticipate that within 30 years, by the year 2020, there will be two billion cell-phones in users' hands. Such a Network of Networks give us unprecedented means of Surveillance and Stupefaction. Billions already stare at our Television. Soon they will be surrounded by screens. They will be happy to consume our control. For the past century we have traumatized the People with two World Wars, innumerable low-intensity conflicts, and assassinations. Now we have the Internet. Control of it must course remain with the largest Banks of the North, the most efficient coordinators of our global governance.”
Bush 41 and Kissinger alternate. “When we succeed—and we will succeed—our New World of Peace, Prosperity and Rule for Just Us Few will be the most complete and covert Empire ever. We need only a few more false-flag attacks and one galvanzing event, a national alarm, a 9/11 of such shock and horror that it make send the People of the United States embrace retaliatory War and Homeland Security. We will then realize our New American Century. And of course we will need further actors after the husband-and-wife and the son. A younger man, certainly, and a Black man, to convey illusions of Hope and Change to younger people and his people. We will of course keep him from making any Change deleterious to our Plans. He will be sure to exacerbate racial conflicts by his simple skin-tone. We will be another of our Tools. And then we will have a Strong Man. A Salesman. Someone to whom lying is like breath. Someone whose ego is hungry like a child's. Someone whose arrogance and Bankruptcies have let us lend millions and billions so that he can appear a Rich Man and an Independent Man. This is the man, this Strong Man, this Salesman, who will take
down the United States for us.”
Donald John Trump. “It’s amazing. Incredible. The job these guys have done. Spend one hour in any Airport of the Free World and you’ll see my face on all the screens. Give me an A. Me—the best—always—Number One. Give my Team an A, too, a 10, whoever my Team is this week.
I’m the most communicating President ever. And I’m the Great Divider. Most people don’t know this, yet, but I’m getting this country so angry and confused and divided that they will want to go to war or surrender. Puerto Rico. Another A. A perfect 10, for me and my Team. It’s more than a month since that Hurricane hit that Island in that big Ocean still there are scarcities of food, of water, of shelter, of medical care, of electricity. We’re getting those people off the field. Puerto Ricans. Off that island. They were balking at paying through more Bonds from my friends, and so off they go.
We’re going to work that Island like I’ve never worked an Island before. Big Banks, Tech, we’ll be all over it. We'll make the Spanish look like ... the Spanish. Yeah, I'm funny, too. The funniest President. I can say say any thing about any one. I can call Players who crack each other heads every Sunday sons-of-a-bitches, one of my favorite word, when I’ve never played any kind of Ball at their level. Though I was always the best. Me—the Best—Always—Number One. I can call war-heroes disgraceful. Some people say that my use of these words reflects what I really think about myself—but you, by base, my people, you’ll
never believe. You always believe me. Believe me. Number one—Always—the Best—your Friend—Above you—Always—but your Friend—the Billionaire—Me—the Best—Always—Number One. America First! U.S.A.—U.S.A.!
I can sell you anything. Look at what I’m doing. With health-care. With the tax-plan. With education. Look at the legislation I want to pass. In ten years I’ll be taking away one trillion and 500 billion dollars in Medicaid and Medicare from the poor, working and retired people of this country.
And I don’t care. How can I care. I’ve never been hungry. I’ve never had to worry about money. I can stay six years old forever.
Let me tell you. Sometime I look in my 3:00 a.m. soul and I know. Me—Number One—10—Always—the Best—an A. I know, and most people don’t know this yet, but let me tell you: You don’t need me! You don’t need the Banks. You don’t need any of this apparatus. You can be America First. You for yourselves. Always. Number One, all of you!
But I know you won’t do that. No, you’ll believe me. Believe me. Believe my lines about our Great Military and the Wicked Few. And how we’re going to win! You, at last, are going to win. And then I bring up Welfare, like Nixon, and get you all so agitated about Race again. I can always get a rise of out my Base by playing on Race. So that we can have a Civil War here—between Races here—and we can have many foreign Wars too.
Because—and let me tell you—Banks always want War. War is always Banks way up and out. And they’re my friends. That few. They’re my friends. And me—the Best—Always—Number One—I’m the Wolf here to help them eat you up. I split you up, I chop you up and get you so blinded to your own interests that you go to war or so confused and frustrated that you surrender. Then we eat you up. See the Hair. The Sneer. The Snarl. I’m the Wolf of your nightmares. I chop you up, I split you up, I do my job, and then we eat you up.
Our old man Our old man
Bites America Bites all Americas
Bite all Earth like bone Bites all Earth like bone
Our old man Our old man
Our old man Stands up for Oil
Says save Liberty Defend the Emir
A Kingdom pure Ain’t Exxon grand!
Ain’t DAPL grand Our old man
He still sends Blacks and Browns to sand
He's in Afghanistan Still wants Iran
Our old man Our old man
Gives us Gas and Debt Gives us Guns and Debt
Gives us Drugs and Debt Gives us Death and Debt
Our old man Our old man
Our old man Our old man
He'll be that Till he's overthrown
Till’s he’s overthrown Till’s he’s overthrown
Till we take our world Till we take our world
One by one All for one
One by one All for one
(October 28, 2017)
