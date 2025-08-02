'Musical Spiritual on a Friday Night' from the 'Port-au-Prince Suite'

Late May of 2016, Sticking Up For Children was bringing 3-D Printers to our Partner Schools in Port-au-Prince—College Canapé Vert in that district and Ecole Foyer Espoir in the Delmas district. We hoped with Healing Hands of Haiti to produce in some useful numbers 3-D-printed prosthetics for Haitians who’d become amputees due to the January 12, 2010 Earthquake.

It was a good time. Every morning I’d walk the half-mile-or-so to HHH from the house of Mme. MARIE MARTHE BALIN FRANCK PAUL, MARYSE’s Aunt and Principal of College Canapé Vert since 1974, up and down a winding road, the road sometime reduced from two lanes to one by wash-outs and flora, between Boulevards Canapé Vert and John Brown, as roosters crowed and dogs scavenged.

Every morning I remembered circles of Drums from the night before, often past-midnight wake-ups, and at least one poem or song came to me.

Zona Rosa, mostly illegal but always resourceful housing, seen from the roof of Collage Canapé Vert, looking South and East toward Petionville and Kenscott, up hills, September 2018.