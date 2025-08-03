Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

2

"The City Is A Vise / Drums Play On, Fête De Dieu"

Second in the 'Port-au-Prince Suite'
Don Paul
Aug 03, 2025
Above, captioned video-still from RAUL DE LA FUENTE’S 2014 documentary “I Am Haiti”.

August 3, 2026

A song that came on morning of May 26, 2016 in Canapé Vert, Port-au-Prince, dawn raising heat from the East, among Moringa and Mangoes in the backyard garden of small houses shared by Madame MARIE MARTHE BALIN FRANCK PAUL, her sons JEAN and DITO, Jean’s daughter LOLO, and staff CELIA and ROSE-MARIE. Beeps of “Tap-Tap” mini-pickups and vans and motorcycles concatenated from the adjoining Boulevard that Place Canapé Vert and its basketball/soccer courts and exercise-machines bisected, but the vibe in toto was both open and still.

			  The City Is A Vise /
		Drums Play On, Fete De Dieu


A) 		
The city is a vise—
		is a vise—
			is a vise
The city makes us tight— 
		makes us tight—
			makes us tight
We hustle and scrape
We drive, ride and waste
We pitch our Stalls. We wait for calls.
We move like the dead who have to jump within wires
Crowds of our people proud 
And yet poor like goads
For hope on our nerves.

B)
Before night falls 
Music on the Place starts.
The DJ out 
With soothing sounds,
Like Winds in the Forest
And Ocean lapping in Chorus


A)
The city is a vise—
		is a vise—  
			is a vise
The city makes us tight—
		makes us tight—
			makes us tight
We thread round-about
We peddle fruits and art
We bathe from bottles and cups
We never walk but it’s a bounce and stride
Crowds of our people proud 
And yet poor like goads
For hope on our nerves.

B)
Later, toward Midnight,
Rhythms of hands on skins
Sing in woods of Ravines,
Beat homage to Spirits 
Of each’s Light,
And our Gods make us whole again.

C)
Hai! Ashé! Whole again!
Spirits embrace! Horses gallop!
Whirlpools spin into Galaxies!
Hai! Ashé Whole again!
Our blood and our kin
Lift us into duty equal to stars.
We swallow dragons and angels.
We and our gods are whole and home again.



					First, May 26, 2016
					  Port-au-Prince
                                          Augmented August 2, New Orleans

