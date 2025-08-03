"The City Is A Vise / Drums Play On, Fête De Dieu"

August 3, 2026

A song that came on morning of May 26, 2016 in Canapé Vert, Port-au-Prince, dawn raising heat from the East, among Moringa and Mangoes in the backyard garden of small houses shared by Madame MARIE MARTHE BALIN FRANCK PAUL, her sons JEAN and DITO, Jean’s daughter LOLO, and staff CELIA and ROSE-MARIE. Beeps of “Tap-Tap” mini-pickups and vans and motorcycles concatenated from the adjoining Boulevard that Place Canapé Vert and its basketball/soccer courts and exercise-machines bisected, but the vibe in toto was both open and still.

