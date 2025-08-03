"The City Is A Vise / Drums Play On, Fête De Dieu"

Above, captioned video-still from RAUL DE LA FUENTE’S 2014 documentary “I Am Haiti”.
August 3, 2026
A song that came on morning of May 26, 2016 in Canapé Vert, Port-au-Prince, dawn raising heat from the East, among Moringa and Mangoes in the backyard garden of small houses shared by Madame MARIE MARTHE BALIN FRANCK PAUL, her sons JEAN and DITO, Jean’s daughter LOLO, and staff CELIA and ROSE-MARIE. Beeps of “Tap-Tap” mini-pickups and vans and motorcycles concatenated from the adjoining Boulevard that Place Canapé Vert and its basketball/soccer courts and exercise-machines bisected, but the vibe in toto was both open and still.
The City Is A Vise / Drums Play On, Fete De Dieu A) The city is a vise— is a vise— is a vise The city makes us tight— makes us tight— makes us tight We hustle and scrape We drive, ride and waste We pitch our Stalls. We wait for calls. We move like the dead who have to jump within wires Crowds of our people proud And yet poor like goads For hope on our nerves. B) Before night falls Music on the Place starts. The DJ out With soothing sounds, Like Winds in the Forest And Ocean lapping in Chorus A) The city is a vise— is a vise— is a vise The city makes us tight— makes us tight— makes us tight We thread round-about We peddle fruits and art We bathe from bottles and cups We never walk but it’s a bounce and stride Crowds of our people proud And yet poor like goads For hope on our nerves. B) Later, toward Midnight, Rhythms of hands on skins Sing in woods of Ravines, Beat homage to Spirits Of each’s Light, And our Gods make us whole again. C) Hai! Ashé! Whole again! Spirits embrace! Horses gallop! Whirlpools spin into Galaxies! Hai! Ashé Whole again! Our blood and our kin Lift us into duty equal to stars. We swallow dragons and angels. We and our gods are whole and home again. First, May 26, 2016 Port-au-Prince Augmented August 2, New Orleans
