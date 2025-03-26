Stands the Human Being
Three Love Songs, mastered with David Farrell
Recorded with The Suspect Many between 1991 and 1995 in San Francisco or Oakland.
Don Paul
Mar 26, 2025
DAVID FARRELL is a great boon to music, period, I think, and in particular to Tracks recorded in Louisiana from the late 1970s onward. He has 416 Credits on Discogs. He’s won five Grammies—the first with Gatemouth Brown in 1982 and the latest with Bobby Rush—and he’s Engineer for many Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles and for many Tracks you may love and not know that David’s ears and expertise have helped to realize. The Neville Brothers and Aaron in particular have worked often with David.

I’m lucky to have David as a neighbor. We’ve collaborated since December 2019. He last worked with Rivers Answer Moons in assembling LOUISIANA STORIES for manufacturing last December.

Above, for your listening, are three Tracks that I recorded with The Suspect Many in the San Francisco Bay Area between 1991 and 1995 and then remastered with David here in New Orleans.

MUCH THANKS!

“Your Body Is A Nurturing I Ride Into Night / New Cars And Power-Lines Are Strung Out To L.A.” with DHYANI DHARMA MAS, JOHN BAKER, MARTY HOLLAND, KENNY BLACKMAN, and JAMES HENRY, recorded at Olde West in San Francisco with PETER ECKART Engineer.

John Baker with The Suspect Many, Great American Music Hall, July 1991.

Dhyani Dharma Mas.

“When I Want To Hold You” with DHYANI, JOHN BAKER, GEORGE CREMASHCI, STEVE FUNDY, JOHN LAW, and JAMES HENRY. With JOIJOI (“JOYJOY”)—LOUISE ROBINSON, MICHELLE JACQUES, and DARLENE SPEARS. Recorded in January 1991 at Olde West, too.

Michelle, Louise, and Darlene, January 1991, at Olde West in San Francisco

“You Made Me Love You” with DHYANI, JOHN BAKER, MARTY HOLLAND, and VINCE LITTLETON. Recorded at Guerrilla Euphonics in Oakland, CA in 1995.

We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
