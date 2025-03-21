Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
"The Sun Shines Through The Palms" with Voice
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:01
-3:01

"The Sun Shines Through The Palms" with Voice

Another Song that I look forward to working with Rivers Answer Moons. Inspired by Christmas-Time in La Mesa.
Don Paul
Mar 21, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

“The Sun Shines Through The Palms”

A

The sun shines through the palms To reindeer on the lawns Sprinklers arc and pause And people walk their dogs

B

They're going for their exercise Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs They’re limbing up and down Making their Morning round

C

From Crestview to Bomar From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale
They want something good to do They want something good to—DO

D

ALL—on--God's--green--earth All--on--God's--green--earth The—Spirit--is--willing Their—Spirit--is--willing

E

Kissinger bombed Cambodia Like Bushes bombed Fallujah Kissinger killed Allende On another 9/11 Like Bushes killed Kennedys For an Order of War and Fear Evil will never stop Itself
Our Courage must stop Evil

A

The sun shines through the palms To reindeer on the lawns Sprinklers arc and pause And people walk their dogs

B

They're going for their exercise Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs They’re limbing up and down Making their Morning round

C

From Crestview to Bomar From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale
They want something good to do They want something good to—DO

D

ALL—on--God's--green--earth All--on--God's--green--earth The—Spirit--is--willing Their—Spirit--is--willing.

March 16, 2025
First while driving from San Diego to Los Angeles, Christmas-time 2006

Discussion about this episode

Stands the Human Being
Stands the Human Being
We stand against the World Enslavement Forum.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Don Paul
Recent Episodes
Panics, 'Eugenics', Jim Crow, and Of Course More Wars. Banksters and Wars #3, 1865-1913.
  Don Paul
"Dear Dr., Professors Are Calling" with voice
  Don Paul
Rothschild Brothers of London offers its Aid at 28% Interest. President Lincoln prints Greenbacks instead. Banksters and Wars #2
  Don Paul
Banksters and Wars 1776--1913 #1. The Rothschild Family Profits in Lending for Wars ... while they Take Control of Nation's Banks in the…
  Don Paul
Angels and Ancestors in Lights Strung Through a Live Oak, Christmastime in City Park
  Don Paul
'Tim Green'
  Don Paul
"The Sun Shines Through The Palms"
  Don Paul