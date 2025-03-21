"The Sun Shines Through The Palms" with Voice

“The Sun Shines Through The Palms”

A

The sun shines through the palms To reindeer on the lawns Sprinklers arc and pause And people walk their dogs

B

They're going for their exercise Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs They’re limbing up and down Making their Morning round

C

From Crestview to Bomar From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale

They want something good to do They want something good to—DO

D

ALL—on--God's--green--earth All--on--God's--green--earth The—Spirit--is--willing Their—Spirit--is--willing

E

Kissinger bombed Cambodia Like Bushes bombed Fallujah Kissinger killed Allende On another 9/11 Like Bushes killed Kennedys For an Order of War and Fear Evil will never stop Itself

Our Courage must stop Evil

A

The sun shines through the palms To reindeer on the lawns Sprinklers arc and pause And people walk their dogs

B

They're going for their exercise Go-oh-ing to watch their thighs They’re limbing up and down Making their Morning round

C

From Crestview to Bomar From Ridgecrest to Hillsdale

They want something good to do They want something good to—DO

D

ALL—on--God's--green--earth All--on--God's--green--earth The—Spirit--is--willing Their—Spirit--is--willing.

March 16, 2025

First while driving from San Diego to Los Angeles, Christmas-time 2006